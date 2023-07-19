Two people are challenging a West Valley school board incumbent for the District 5 position in the primary.
The incumbent candidate is Dave Jaeger, who has served on the board for eight years. He is a retired teacher and administrator. Challenger Daryl Bullard operates Bullard Dynamics, a medical equipment sales company. The other candidate is retired pastor Steve Wolcott, who served on the school board from 2004-07.
The top two candidates in the Aug. 1 primary will advance to the general election in November.
Generally, school board candidates tend to file mini reports with the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission. That means these candidates do not have to publicly disclose details of their contributions and expenditures, so long as their campaign does not raise or spend more than $7,000 or accept a donation of more than $500 from a single source, not including the candidate, according to the PDC.
Wolcott is the only candidate who disclosed detailed campaign finance information. His campaign has raised $3,262 and spent $856 as of Monday, according to the PDC.
West Valley School District has about 5,500 students. In recent years, its student population has grown, except for during the early pandemic, according to the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
District 5 encompasses the central eastern part of the school district.
The Yakima Herald-Republic asked the candidates three questions. Their responses are below.
What are your strategies for combating pandemic-related learning loss among students?
Bullard: Addressing pandemic-related learning loss is crucial. First, we need comprehensive assessments to understand the extent of learning loss and tailor interventions. Second, implementing targeted tutoring can provide personalized support to students. Third, we should consider extended learning time, such as summer school or after-school programs. Fourth, providing social-emotional support is key, as the pandemic has significantly impacted students' mental health. Fifth, we need to engage parents by providing resources to support their children's learning at home. Lastly, we must ensure teachers have the training and resources to effectively address learning loss.
Jaeger: We did pretty well academically because all our kids had Chromebooks when that happened. And we did the best I think we could, partly because the teachers really came together.
After the pandemic, coming back to school, the major concern for me wasn't academic, but social emotional issues. Our kids were not used to being back in school and they seem to have lost the understanding of the rules of school. And we really struggled as far as getting them back paying attention to learning. And it was more of a disciplinary problem.
We've gotten better. We’ve got a teacher who’s going to go around and he's going to work with the principals and the staff on monitoring. We need to make sure that the Positive Behavioral Intervention Program is being worked correctly in all schools. The key thing is to follow the principles of PBIS and keep our kids safe.
Wolcott: If the West Valley community grants me a position on the board of directors, I will work with the administrators, fellow board members, teachers, and the community to research and strategize best practices to continue to “catch up” following the pandemic learning loss. The key is to focus on the basics of education and listen to parents who are the primary decision-makers in their student’s lives.
Many schools are facing budget troubles with the availability of pandemic-era federal funds ending next year. How will you make sure the district stays fiscally healthy while continuing to provide a quality education?
Bullard: Maintaining fiscal health while ensuring quality education requires strategic planning. First, we must prioritize spending, focusing on areas that directly impact student outcomes. Second, we should actively seek additional funding through grants and partnerships with local businesses and community organizations. Efficiency measures, such as shared services or technology utilization, can help reduce costs. Long-term planning is essential, especially with the end of federal funds. We need a multi-year budget that anticipates and prepares for changes. Transparency and community involvement in budget decisions can foster trust and innovative solutions. Lastly, we must advocate for our schools at the state and federal level to ensure education funding remains a priority.
Jaeger: We have already made some cuts. We had a meeting (Tuesday) and we talked about the cuts. We’ve cut some personnel but we've made sure that we do not cut any teachers. All personnel that were cut were not in a classroom. We try to maintain a classroom student-teacher ratio that is low, and it is. And it’s going to remain that way. But we've cut other places in order to make sure we keep that low classroom ratio.
Wolcott: While the pandemic-era funding is ending, the funding that was received pre-pandemic continues from local, state, and federal sources. One additional source of funding can come from local levies voted on by the taxpayer. To pass levies, we need to be fiscally responsible with our current sources of funding to have the trust of the community as we use their tax dollars. If we are fully transparent in the wording and communication of bonds and levies, the community will be willing to fund well-thought-out future levies that will help enhance our basic educational needs.
What would be your approach to listening and responding to the community while on the school board?
Bullard: Effective school board service requires active listening and responsiveness. My approach includes holding regular community forums for direct feedback and maintaining open communication channels like email, social media, and surveys for accessibility. Collaborating with local organizations can provide diverse perspectives. Transparency in decision-making processes and clear communication about board actions are essential. Most importantly, I'm committed to acting on community input to ensure our schools meet the needs of all students and families.
Jaeger: We had $19.5 million left over from the levy to build Apple Valley and Summitview (elementary schools) and we had, I think, four community meetings to talk about how to use that money. And I enjoyed that. I loved the give-and-take that we had with those parents and patrons during that process. I would like us to continue doing open meetings. I think they're great.
I think sometimes our school board meetings are kind of stilted because we talk but when the patrons talk, we don't answer. The current process is to listen to them and then two weeks later at the next board meeting the superintendent responds. I think a lot of times we could respond right there very accurately and get questions answered. I don't think we need to wait. I think we can be more open than we are.
Wolcott: I will listen to and ask questions of the community at board meetings as well as posting my phone number and email with invitations to contact me at any time about any issue or concern they might have. Any inquiry will be met with a listening ear and a response. Even if we may disagree on an issue, I will be respectful and listen to other points of view.
