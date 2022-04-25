Tuesday is the deadline to turn in ballots for a special school election in Grandview.
The Grandview School District is seeking a replacement educational programs and operations, after voters rejected a previous levy proposal in February.
As of Friday, voter turnout was 20%, according to the Yakima County Auditor’s Office.
The district is seeking a four-year replacement levy for 2023-26, according to Yakima County Elections Office documents. Replacement levies are not new taxes. This levy would replace the current levy that expires at the end of this year.
Under the proposed levy, the district could raise up to $2 million in 2023. That total would increase by $150,000 each year, reaching $2.45 million in 2026, according to elections office documents.
The estimated levy rate is a steady $1.64 per $1,000 of assessed value on a person’s home, the documents said. The rate is lower than what the district proposed in February.
Programs and operations levies help fund additional staff, student programs and technology. The state provides additional matching funds after a levy is passed, known as local effort assistance. Currently, Grandview receives about $2 of state matching funds for every $1 of local funds collected, according to the district’s website. Funds related to the levy make up about 9% of the district’s budget.
Grandview attempted to pass a replacement levy in the February special election earlier this year. It received about 48% voter approval, or 630 votes out of 1,308 total. Levies require a simple majority of 50% plus one to pass.
Ballots are due at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Contact the Yakima County Auditor’s Office elections division with questions.
