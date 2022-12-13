Toppenish Education Association co-president Katie Haynes petitioned the court to compel Toppenish School District to investigate alleged retaliation carried out against her by Superintendent John M. Cerna, according to court records obtained by the Yakima Herald-Republic.
Haynes filed a petition for writ of mandamus and declaratory judgment in Yakima Superior Court Dec. 7. A writ of mandamus is a court order to a government official commanding them to fulfill their job duties or correct an error.
In her petition, Haynes alleged that Superintendent Cerna carried out an investigation into her classroom decor as retaliation for complaints she made to education officials about Cerna and two of his family members. She alleged her work with the district’s comprehensive sexual health curriculum also motivated Cerna to retaliate.
She wants the court to order the district and Cerna to move forward in the retaliation investigation Haynes requested, as well as strengthen the district’s whistleblower policies and procedures.
In response letters from the district to Haynes, the district argued that the investigation into Haynes’ classroom did not constitute retaliation, as it was a response to complaints from parents. It also said Haynes did not follow proper procedure when she submitted her retaliation claim.
Cerna did not respond to requests for comment. Shawn Myers, Toppenish assistant superintendent and head of human resources, declined to comment on the pending litigation on the district’s behalf.
Complaints and investigation
Haynes works as a fifth-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School. Near the beginning of the school year in August, a parent made a complaint about “gay stuff’ in Haynes’ classroom, according to court records. Additional complaints came in regarding posts Haynes made on her personal Facebook account and concerns she was forcing her beliefs onto students, according to a letter from the district to Haynes.
These complaints came from Toppenish Mayor Elpidia Saavedra and TSD parent Rosendo Gudino, according to an investigative report undertaken by Clear Risk, which investigates claims for the district’s insurance company.
Saavedra and Gudino are related, according to Haynes’ petition. It also described Saavedra as a “friend of John Cerna.”
The petition said Haynes had colorful decorations in her classroom, but nothing specifically related to the LGBTQ community. Myers and Lincoln Elementary School principal Catherina Mattern checked out Haynes’ room and found nothing related to sexuality but had to move forward with an investigation by Clear Risk, according to the petition.
In a response letter to Haynes’ request for a hearing, the district’s lawyer said it was a standard response for the district to investigate complaints from parents.
The Clear Risk investigation, conducted by David Helvey, looked into the claim that Haynes “promoted LGBTQ ideology in her classroom,” according to the investigative report. Helvey interviewed Haynes, Saavedra, Gudino and other Lincoln staff.
According to the report, Gudino said his son, who is in Haynes’ class, had never reported his teacher doing anything inappropriate. But she did tell a student that she likes rainbows because they are associated with the LGBTQ community, which she supports.
Gudino also found a post on her Facebook where Haynes said her “ally” shirt is a good conversation starter. He felt that was in inappropriate conversation to have with fifth-graders, the report said.
Saavedra said she had not been in Haynes’ class but saw pictures from Haynes’ Facebook profile that she found offensive. The screenshots, provided in the report, included photos of Haynes wearing shirts that promote allyship with the LGBTQ community and cartoons and memes that argue against forcing personal beliefs onto others.
Saavedra said Haynes’ beliefs do not align with her own, according to the report.
She was also concerned about reports from Gudino that Haynes had decorations in her class that promoted the LGBTQ community. She did not approve of Haynes decorating her classroom with rainbows and unicorns, the report said.
In an interview with the investigator, Haynes said several of the photos with her in LGBTQ supportive shirts were taken inside her classroom. She also said she had a conversation with one student about what it means to be an ally after the student mistook the work for the name “Allie.” Haynes said she did not mention the LGBTQ community during that conversation but would have told the student she supported the community if asked.
The investigation also found Haynes has a stuffed unicorn and several rainbow items in her classroom. The investigator did a Google search to confirm unicorns are associated with the LGBTQ community. Haynes denied knowing of the association.
After the investigation wrapped up, the district concluded Haynes had done nothing wrong, according to a response letter from the district sent to Haynes.
Retaliation claim
On Sept. 27 Haynes sent an email to Myers to file a formal complaint of retaliation. In the email she said state law required her to create a welcoming classroom environment for all students and the Clear Risk investigation was “clearly retaliatory.”
In a response letter from the district signed by Myers, the district denied Haynes’ request. Myers wrote that Hayes did not attempt to informally resolve the issue, which is required by the district’s whistleblower procedure. He also said Haynes did not file her complaint within 30 days of the alleged retaliation.
And he said the investigation was not retaliatory, as it was in response to parent complaints.
In the petition, Haynes said she tried to resolve the issue informally with Myers and Mattern.
She also said she was unaware of the 30-day window to file a complaint and would have done so had she known. She said in her 17 years with the district, she never received any training on how to properly report retaliation and the policy was not prominently posted at her campus.
Haynes’s TEA co-president Neal Pendlebury served Cerna with an appeal of the district’s denial of her request at the Oct. 25 Toppenish school board meeting.
The petition also said the district’ whistleblower policy and procedures do not include actions undertaken by subordinates at the behest of a supervisor and thus does not meet the intent of state law regarding retaliation. This would encompass the behavior by Toppenish administrators allegedly ordered by Cerna.
Reasons for potential retaliation
Haynes believes there was no legitimate reason for the district to investigate the “gay stuff” in her classroom and Cerna ordered it to get back at her, according to the petition
“John Cerna directed that investigation be done to retaliate against Ms. Haynes for her complaint about him and her complaints about Johnny and Bertha Cerna,” the petition said.
John “Johnny” L. Cerna is the son of Superintendent Cerna. Johnny and his wife, Bertha Cerna, worked at Toppenish High School, but the district fired them in January after a district-commissioned investigation found it likely that the couple had engaged in inappropriate activity involving students, alcohol and firearms.
Bertha Cerna has been charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor and furnishing liquor to a minor. No criminal charges have been filed against Johnny Cerna. Bertha Cerna filed for divorce in November.
In March, Haynes and Pendlebury sent a letter of complaint to ESD 105 Superintendent Kevin Chase that said Superintendent Cerna knew about allegations against Johnny and Bertha Cerna and did nothing.
Haynes worked on a task force regarding the comprehensive sexual health curriculum the district needed to adopt. Saavedra also worked on this task force, according to the petition. In her initial retaliation complaint, Haynes alleged Saavedra and Gudino did not support the curriculum adoption.
Haynes said in her initial complaint that her participation in the investigation of Johnny and Bertha Cerna, the letter to Chase and work on the sexual health curriculum made her a target for retaliation by Superintendent Cerna.
