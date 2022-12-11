Toppenish School District Superintendent John M. Cerna's contract, pay and benefits generally fall outside the norm for other school superintendents in the region, a review by the Yakima Herald-Republic has found.
A state audit report released last month found Cerna has not had a valid written contract with his district since 2013. It also found potential overpayments of stipends, reimbursements and retroactive pay during fiscal years 2020 and 2021.
In its response within the audit report, the district concurred with the audit’s findings and pledged to conduct a legal review to determine if Cerna will need to repay the district.
Using public records requests, the Yakima Herald-Republic reviewed contracts for 13 school superintendents in the Yakima area. It also reviewed Cerna's last valid superintendent contract from 2010-13 and a one-page contract document he signed in January 2022.
Toppenish School Board President Clara Jimenez said the board will discuss the audit’s findings with its legal counsel at its Dec. 13 board meeting. She also said the board will pursue changes to legitimize Cerna’s contract and end a practice of giving him two raises a year.
Cerna declined to comment on the audit report findings until after he and the board meet to discuss the report. The state audit covered September 2019 through August 2021.
The role of superintendent
Superintendents are the top administrators in their districts. They are district employees and tasked with carrying out the orders of the elected board of directors.
Educational Service District 105 Superintendent Kevin Chase likened the position to that of a city mayor or company CEO, someone who oversees a large group of people and departments. Chase is the superintendent of ESD 105, a regional agency that provides support to schools in South-Central Washington. He previously served as superintendent of the Mabton and Grandview school districts.
The Toppenish School District has about 4,500 students and 500 employees. It spends about $34 million on operating expenses annually, according to the report.
Cerna has been Toppenish superintendent for more than 12 years, a longer-than-usual tenure for a superintendent.
Nationally, about a quarter of superintendents left their positions in 2021, Dan Domenech, director of the American Association of School Administrators, told the Hechinger Report.
Chase said most superintendents stay with a district for a few years before moving on. At the beginning of this school year, 80 districts in Washington had a new superintendent, or about 27%.
Superintendent pay has gone up in recent years, a reflection of the McCleary ruling that made changes to school funding, Chase said. McCleary paved the way for higher pay for Washington teachers.
“That also pushes up everybody above them as well,” Chase said.
That included principals and other administrators, who generally expect to earn more than teachers, Chase said. Most teachers are contracted for 180 days of work a year, while superintendents are typically contracted for 260 days, further increasing salary expectations.
No valid contract
Like any other employee, a superintendent should have a contract with his or her district. A typical superintendent contract would cover three years, Chase said. It would include a base salary, along with benefits, stipends and vacation days.
The contract outlines a base salary for the first year of its term. At the beginning of subsequent years, the superintendent can negotiate a pay increase or other changes to the contract with the board, Chase said. These changes would need to be made in an addendum to the contract.
At the end of a three-year cycle, the superintendent and the board would negotiate a totally new contract, Chase said.
This was not the case in the Toppenish School District. The board has not negotiated a new valid contract with Cerna in nearly a decade, according to the state audit report. His first and only valid written contract as superintendent expired June 30, 2013.
“That's not something that I've seen happen before,” Chase said.
The Yakima Herald-Republic obtained the contract on file for Cerna for the 2021-22 school year through a public records request. The one-page document was sparse on details, including a base salary, stipend or benefits. In January 2022, the school board voted to extend Superintendent Cerna’s contract for another year, through June 2025, and approved a 3% pay raise retroactive to July 2021. Those details were not spelled out in the paperwork, and came after the audit period.
Board President Jimenez, who joined the school board in 2017, said each January the board evaluates the superintendent’s performance and votes to extend his contract.
“We all sign off on that paper,” Jimenez said. “But I guess that paper didn't have the word ‘amendment’ or ‘addendum to the contract.’ So, it's been done. It just, I guess, wasn't done the way the auditors wanted it.”
She said the contract will be discussed in executive session with the district’s legal counsel at the Dec. 13 meeting.
“I'm not trying to pass the buck,” she said. “We'll take care of it from now on.”
None of the directors from 2013, when the contract expired, still serve on the board. Jesse Orozco, a member of the board in 2013, said he did not remember the contract discussions from that year. He hasn’t kept up with the goings ones of the district since moving to Yakima.
The other board members at the time were president Rick Shutz, Richard Lommers, Gonzalo Macias and Maryrose Gonzalez. Lommers and Macias did not respond to email inquiries. Gonzalez could not be reached for comment. Shutz died in 2017.
Subsequent board members didn't pursue a new contract, either.
Double raises
The school district paid Cerna $279,162 in fiscal year 2020 and $309,736 in fiscal year 2021.
His initial contracted base salary in 2010 was $128,300 a year.
The audit report found that Cerna received two pay raises a year in 2020 and 2021, none of which the report deemed allowable.
The increases came through a board-approved pay increase in January when authorizing the contract extension and separate increases in July of each year for central office staff.
Those raises totaled $16,459, according to the audit. Cerna’s initial contract, which expired in June 30, 2013, required that “Any increase in annual salary made during the life of this contract shall be in the form of an amendment and shall become a part of this contract.”
The audit report said it did not receive enough information from the district to determine if the superintendent should have received a raise along with central office personnel. It also could not determine if the board knew about the superintendent’s July pay increases.
With those factors considered, the audit considered these raises “not allowable.”
Chase said two raises in a year is not typical for a superintendent.
Jimenez said board members questioned the double raises.
“But everyone would always say the same thing, ‘this is how it's been done,’” she said. “But that's gonna be changed. Trust me.”
Overpayments
The audit report identified several areas where the superintendent received more pay than he was contracted for. A review of contracts for superintendents of similarly sized districts found Cerna received higher stipends and pay in several key areas.
During the audit period, the district retroactively paid Cerna $7,260. The audit noted that “State law … generally prohibits retroactive increases to employee compensation for services that have already been rendered.”
The board could not prove that these payments were allowed or even authorized in fiscal year 2020. The audit determined these payments were “not allowable.”
The audit also found that the superintendent cashed out 20 vacation days during fiscal year 2020 and 2021, for an estimated total of $9,550. Cerna’s 2010-13 contract allowed him 30 vacation days a year with the option to buy back a maximum of 15 days a year.
Additionally, Cerna’s most recent contract allowed him to accumulate a maximum 240 vacation hours from year to year. By August 2021, he’d accrued 614 hours, the audit found.
Cerna’s contract allowed for an annual vehicle stipend of $7,200 a year “to cover all related costs including any travel outside of Toppenish School District.” But in fiscal years 2020 and 2021, Cerna received $9,017 annually for his vehicle stipend. The district also reimbursed him for travel outside of Toppenish.
“The district should not be paying him twice for the same expense,” the audit report said. “If the district intended for the stipend to only cover the superintendent’s travel inside the district — and that he would be reimbursed for travel outside the district — the board needs to adjust the contract to reflect this arrangement.”
Comparison
A review of superintendent contracts from similarly sized districts around the same time found that Cerna was making significantly more in travel stipends than his contemporaries.
Selah School District has about 3,800 students, making it one of the closest local districts to Toppenish in size. Shane Backlund led the district as superintendent from July 2012 to June 2022. Prior to that, he served as an administrator in the district for many years. He now works at ESD 105 as deputy superintendent.
In Backlund’s initial 2012 contract, the board approved a vehicle stipend of $3,000 a year. For his contract that covered 2021-24, he was granted a $4,200 annual vehicle stipend. His contracts allowed for reimbursement for travel outside the Yakima area.
West Valley School District, which has about 1,000 students more than Toppenish, is led by Superintendent Peter Finch, who assumed the role in summer 2021. His 2021-22 contract folds Yakima-area travel into his annual $240,000 salary.
Some of the practices of the Toppenish School District are not unheard of for superintendents.
The YH-R reviewed the contract for the 2021-22 school year for Kevin McKay, the former superintendent for Sunnyside School District, student population 6,500. McKay left the district in December 2021 and now is the superintendent for the Selah School District. McKay’s contract allowed for a vehicle stipend of $7,800 for work within the community. It did not specify of he would be reimbursed for travel outside the area. It also allowed him to cash out up to 25 vacation days a year. His contract also allowed him $2,400 a year in an administrative technology stipend.
The audit report found that the district reimbursed Cerna about $540 a year for personal internet charges, which was not approved in his contract. The district also paid Cerna $160 in fiscal year 2021 for a cellphone stipend. While cellphone stipends are sometimes included in superintendent contracts, Cerna’s most recent contract did not have one.
Cerna also charged his district credit card $234 total for cellphone bills in 2021. The audit noted the district should not be double paying him for his cellphone use.
Since these stipends were not included in a board-approved contract, the audit considered them unallowable.
The audit found that the district paid Cerna $16,603 total in unallowable vacation cash outs, stipends and retroactive compensation during the audit period.
In its response to the audit report’s findings, the district said it would conduct a legal review to determine if Cerna needs to pay back the district. The board will discuss this during executive session at its Dec. 13 meeting.
