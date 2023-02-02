The Toppenish school board placed John M. Cerna on paid, non-disciplinary administrative leave at its meeting Wednesday night.
The move takes effect immediately. Assistant Superintendent Shawn Myers will be acting superintendent while the board conducts an investigation into Cerna’s conduct as superintendent.
Board President Elese Washines said she will facilitate the investigation on behalf of the board. After the meeting, she said she did not have a timeline for the investigation.
“I just want to say that it's not a decision that was taken lightly,” Washines said after the meeting. “And it's the district's intent that this won't disrupt our goal of keeping our students and staff moving forward positively and in safe spaces.”
Myers echoed an intent to keep moving forward after the meeting.
“I think our district has been through a lot and we as a district look forward to moving forward to take care of our kids,” he said.
Cerna declined to comment.
Cerna will be paid during the leave. The terms of his leave do not explicitly ban him from district properties, Washines said.
The decision to place Cerna on leave passed 2-1 after about two hours of discussion. Rebecca Perez and John Ramos voted in favor. Board member Sherri Darrow voted against. Washines abstained and Clara Jimenez was absent from the meeting.
At its meeting last week, the board declined to roll over Cerna's contract or act on proposed amendments.
Cerna has been with the district since 1979, starting as a Toppenish Middle School teacher and rising through the ranks before becoming superintendent in 2010.
In board meetings over the past year, Cerna’s supporters highlighted his accomplishments as superintendent, such as securing funding for the district, bolstering its sports programs, facilitating school construction projects and providing resources for students.
Cerna’s conduct came under scrutiny after allegations surfaced regarding his son and daughter-in-law, who worked at Toppenish High School. The district fired them in January 2022 after a district-commissioned investigation found it likely that the couple had engaged in inappropriate activity involving students, alcohol and firearms.
An audit report released in November 2022 raised more concerns. The audit found that as of 2021, Cerna's most recent valid written superintendent contract expired in 2013. It also found he received two pay raises a year in 2020 and 2021 and collected thousands of dollars in improper stipends, retroactive pay and vacation buy back days.
The audit report faulted the board for a lack of oversight of Cerna's contract, pay and benefits.
In December 2022, the board ordered Cerna to repay $20,000 to the district, following recommendations made in the audit report.
The audit also found the district was financially involved in a nonprofit that Cerna serves as a governor for. The report found the district had no formal contract with the organization and possibly lent credit to the nonprofit. In a response, the district denied a conflict of interest or lending credit.
The audit also expressed concern over Superintendent Cerna’s practice of approving his own food and beverage expenses while on trips and overall spotty record keeping regarding reimbursements for trip expenses.
Cerna is named as a defendant in three pending legal cases against the district. Two former employees have filed cases against Cerna and the district alleging retaliation from him. And a former Toppenish High School student sued Cerna, his son and daughter-in-law, and the district alleging inappropriate behavior from the pair of former educators.
The district and the Cernas have denied the allegations in court responses.
Over the past year, some community members and district staff have urged Cerna to resign or for the board to fire him during public board meetings.
Last January, the Toppenish Education Association presented a statement of “no confidence” in the board and Cerna citing a lack of transparency and failures in to maintain a safe and equitable workplace for students and staff. After the audit report was released, TEA co-president Katie Haynes called for the board to fire Cerna. Haynes is one of the district employees who alleged Cerna retaliated against her for speaking out about his son and daughter-in-law’s conduct.
