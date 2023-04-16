The Toppenish School District, John M. Cerna, John “Johnny” L. Cerna and Bertha Cerna entered a settlement agreement with a former Toppenish High School student who alleged Johnny and Bertha Cerna acted inappropriately toward her.
The settlement is for $300,000, according to a copy of the agreement obtained by the Yakima Herald-Republic through a public records request
The settlement puts an end to a lawsuit the teenager filed last year. In the suit, the teenager alleged that when she was a senior, THS employees Johnny and Bertha Cerna became inappropriately close with her in an attempt to “groom” her for a sexual relationship with Johnny Cerna. She alleged that Johnny Cerna asked her for sex while she was still a student. She also claimed that Johnny and Bertha Cerna provided her with alcohol and offered her narcotics.
In the lawsuit, the teenager alleged that the Toppenish School District and superintendent John M. Cerna were responsible for preventing inappropriate behaviors like this and were negligent in their duties.
In legal responses to the lawsuits, the district and Cernas largely objected to and denied the allegations, according to court documents.
John M. Cerna is the longtime superintendent of the Toppenish School District. On Feb. 1, the school board voted to place him on nondisciplinary, paid administrative leave pending an investigation into his conduct as superintendent. Assistant superintendent Shawn Myers is acting superintendent while the investigation moves forward.
Johnny and Bertha Cerna worked as vice principal and a teacher at THS, respectively. Johnny Cerna is the son of John Cerna. He and Bertha Cerna were married, though Bertha Cerna filed for divorce in November 2022, according to court records. Bertha Cerna has been charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor and furnishing liquor to a minor in a separate case. No criminal charges have been filed against Johnny Cerna.
After the teenager reported their alleged behavior in May 2021, the district put Johnny and Bertha Cerna on leave. In January 2022, a district-commissioned investigation found it more likely than not that the allegations of inappropriate behavior were true, and the district fired the pair.
The teenager confirmed that the defendants have paid the settlement.
Michael McFarland, an attorney who represented the school district and John Cerna, said in an email to the YH-R that the settlement was paid using funds from an insurance policy. The district and John Cerna did not use personal funds to pay it, he said.
“Respectfully, as the matter is now resolved, my clients do not have any comments at this time,” McFarland said in the email.
John Cerna declined to comment.
A representative from the law office that represented Johnny and Bertha Cerna declined to comment. Johnny and Bertha Cerna did not respond to requests for comment.
Emotional impact
In the lawsuit, the teenager described feelings of anxiety, depression and emotional distress after her experience with Johnny and Bertha Cerna. In a lawyer-supervised interview with YH-R, the teenager said she had to go to therapy to work through her ongoing feelings of anxiety and depression.
She said that she felt the settlement amount was fair, but that her mental damages were worth more than that. Her experience with the couple interrupted her schooling, she said. She is in college studying psychology but found it difficult to concentrate on assignments and she had to drop out temporarily, she said.
She said being in school helps her feel like she is moving forward in life and that her experience in therapy motivated her to pursue psychology. She wants to become a therapist.
The teenager said she decided to settle the lawsuit because she did not want to continue going to court. The ongoing legal process caused her stress and anxiety, she said.
“I just wanted to put it all behind me and move forward with my life,” she said.
The teenager also previously held an order of protection against Johnny Cerna, granted to her by Yakima County District Court, according to court documents. That protection order expired in 2022 and the teenager chose not to renew it because she did not want to go through the court process again, she said.
