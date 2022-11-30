An audit report of the Toppenish School District highlighted concerns with spending on trips, particularly those taken by the wrestling team, and questionable credit card use. The report also found spotty record keeping in some areas.
Toppenish school board President Clara Jimenez promised to strengthen the district’s internal controls to ensure better record keeping and more responsible spending.
Travel spending has been a hot topic during recent Toppenish school board meetings, when members are asked to approve travel requests. Jimenez said the board generally approves requests, so long as it has the budget. But newest board member Elese Washines questioned the fairness of spending tens of thousands of dollars on trips that benefit a small number of students.
The report from the State Auditor’s Office covered Sept. 1, 2019, to Aug. 31, 2021, and was released to the public last week.
Travel spending
The audit report highlighted expensive trips taken by Toppenish wrestling teams in recent years that cost $58,823 total. During the audit period, the district paid for five out-of-state and six in-state wrestling trips.
The district also paid for three trips totaling $10,462 through the general fund, when only the ASB fund should be used to finance these trips, according to the audit report. It also recorded some athletic trips as professional development or teaching activities, not extracurriculars.
Jimenez said she did not know why trips were recorded that way, but she speculated it could have just been an error.
Using district credit cards, the Toppenish district paid for $9,360 worth of flights for out-of-state trips on behalf of the Toppenish Community Safety Network, a nonprofit that helps pay for out-of-state wrestling trips and other community activities. The nonprofit later reimbursed the district for these trips
“Since the District was paying expenses on the nonprofit’s behalf, this could be considered a lending of credit, which is prohibited by state law,” the audit report said.
In its response to the section of the audit focused on the nonprofit, the district argued that two business transactions with the nonprofit had initially been made in error and quickly corrected.
“No lending of credit occurred in either instance as both the charge and reimbursement were receipted in the same reporting period and canceled each other out,” the district said in its response.
Superintendent John M. Cerna serves as a governor for this nonprofit. The audit report found that that since Cerna is involved in decision making for both the nonprofit and the school district at the same time, “this may be a conflict of interest under state law.”
In its response, the district said that this situation would not meet the state’s definition of a conflict of interest because the superintendent and business manager, who also serves as a governor of the nonprofit, do not benefit financially from the relationship between the district and the nonprofit.
“At most, the superintendent and business manager have a remote interest in the District’s relationship with the nonprofit organization — which is permissible,” the district said in its response.
During the audit period, the district paid for nine out-of-state trips costing $42,234 for the superintendent and other employees. It also paid for $1,496 for in-state trips. Two of these trips were canceled and refunded for a total of $3,330, the audit found.
Eight trips totaling $24,305 lacked documentation for the agenda or business purpose of the trip, and four credit card transactions on these trips lacked itemized receipts, totaling $6,753. During the audit, the district provided agendas supporting the business purpose for these trips; but not itemized receipts.
The district also reimbursed Superintendent Cerna for a $517 flight to Orlando, Fla. The audit investigation revealed the trip had been canceled. Superintendent Cerna reimbursed the district for the cost of the flight after the discovery.
The audit also expressed concern over Superintendent Cerna’s practice of approving his own food and beverage expenses.
Record keeping concerns
Auditors had difficulties determining how much the district spent in certain areas because of a lack of accurate records.
“Due to the District’s lack of appropriate policies and documentation, we cannot determine that all of its payments during the audit period were legal and allowable, or whether any potential loss or gift of public funds occurred,” the audit report said.
The audit also found that the district has no formal policy on how much money to allocate to students on school trips. This made it impossible for auditors to determine if the district gave students a fair per diem.
After two state tournaments, Superintendent Cerna paid for dinners for coaches and athletes using the district’s credit card. The district did not keep a record of who received these meals, which totaled $1,788. Students and coaches later received $1,185 worth of per diem meals for those same dinners.
These students and coaches were essentially doubly compensated for these meals, the audit report found.
During three trips, the district failed to keep accurate attendance lists, the audit found. The Toppenish district eventually provided the auditor’s office with attendance lists for two of the trips, but some of the lists disagreed on the number of students who participated. Lodging and dining on these trips totaled $3,024.
Jimenez said the district will tighten its internal controls and strengthen its record keeping.
In the district’s response to this section of the audit report, it said it would provide employee training on responsible travel and spending practices. Jimenez said that training would be for all employees, including the superintendent, and board members.
Jimenez also said that all credit cards will be returned to the district. Employees, including the superintendent, will need to submit a purchase order to check the cards out.
The board will discuss the audit findings with the district’s legal counsel and consider its next steps at its Dec. 13 board meeting, Jimenez said.
Approving trips
Students or employees who want to travel must request permission from the board. Jimenez said that as long as the district has the funds, she generally votes to approve travel requests.
“Children are getting exposure to new life experience experiences that they may not get by just staying at home,” she said.
These trips provide students with a chance to grow their skills, Jimenez said. Students may also be scouted on these trips, which helps them obtain college scholarships.
“I think that’s an educational advantage right there,” she said.
Elese Washines, the newest Toppenish school board member who took office in April, said she takes a different approach to travel requests. She said she is naturally critical of travel expenses. Generally, she is uncomfortable spending a large amount on a trip than benefits only a handful of students, calling it an issue of equity.
In recent board meeting, Washines pushed back on the travel requests.
During the October board meeting, Washines requested a discussion of the approximately $82,000 worth of travel requests the board was asked to approve. That included about $44,000 to send the wrestling team to Ohio for an invitational tournament.
Washines questioned the fairness of spending $44,000 for one group of students to travel. If one group of students gets approved to travel nationally, then all students who qualify for national competitions should be extended that same opportunity, she said.
“I think, just as a board, just to be more committed to that practice of equity,” Washines said at the meeting.
Jimenez said that groups that need the funds to travel to out-of-state conferences of tournaments should make the board aware of their requests.
The board approved the travel requests in a 4-1 vote, with Washines voting no. Sherri Darrow, Rebecca Perez and John Ramos are also on the board.
Shame on the four members of the Toppenish School Board to approve all of those expenses. The Cernas have taken advantage of their positions to enrich themselves at the taxpayer's expense.
