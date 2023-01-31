The Toppenish school board will meet in executive session Wednesday to further discuss Superintendent John Cerna’s contract.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the district’s headquarters at 306 Bolin Drive in Toppenish. The executive session portion of the meeting will be closed to community members, but any vote on the contract must be take in public, generally at the end of the meeting.
The board spent about two hours discussing Cerna’s evaluation and contract during its Jan. 24 meeting. The board unanimously decided not to roll over Cerna’s contract at that meeting. It also declined to adopt proposed changes to his contract.
Cerna’s current contract runs through 2025. His employment agreement with the district came under scrutiny after a state audit report found his original superintendent contract expired in 2013. As of the audit period, he did not have a valid written contract with the board. The board rolled over his contract each year but did not formally approve the terms through an official amendment or new contract, the audit report said.
Toppenish school board president Elese Washines previously told the Yakima Herald-Republic she has seen a written contract between Cerna and the board for 2022-25. That contract was voted on in January 2022 before Washines joined the board.
The audit report faulted the board for a lack of oversight of Cerna's contract, pay and benefits.
The audit report also found several possible overpayments made to Cerna based on his original superintendent’s contract. In December, the board ordered Cerna to repay $20,678.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.