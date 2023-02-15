The Toppenish school board has a seat open after Clara Jimenez resigned, the board announced at its Tuesday night meeting.
The board is looking for applicants to fill the District 1 seat and must fill the position within 90 days.
The board moved its regular meeting dates to Wednesdays for the rest of the school year. And it decided to change the start time for the Toppenish High School graduation after students called attention to the fact that it overlapped with Yakima Valley College’s graduation.
Board vacancy
Applications for the open school board seat are available online and open until March 14.
The District 1 seat is open to any community member who lives within its boundaries, is a U.S. citizen and is a registered voter. District one covers a large swath of the eastern part of the Toppenish area. The official boundary map is available on the district’s website.
The current board members will interview the candidates and decide on the person they believe will best serve the district, according to the board’s procedures for board vacancies. At least three current board members must agree on the selected candidate.
If the board cannot fill the vacancy within 90 days, Educational Service District 105 will appoint a new member, according to the procedures.
To keep the position, the chosen candidate will need to run in the November election. The school board will have three positions up for election in November in Districts 1, 4 and 5. The filing period for candidates interested in running for those positions is from May 15-19.
The board is the governing body for the school district and makes decisions regarding policies, procedures and business.
Board meetings moved
The board voted to change meeting dates from Tuesdays to Wednesdays for the remainder of the school year. Board member John Ramos proposed the idea and said the district has a lot of activities on Tuesdays, particularly sports. The move also gives board members an extra day to review meeting materials.
The next regular board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 29.
Graduation time change
The board voted to change the start time for Toppenish High School’s graduation to 2 p.m. on Friday, June 16. The decision came after students alerted the board that THS’s graduation was scheduled for the same time as Yakima Valley College’s graduation.
Members of the THS senior student leadership team said that having the graduations at the same time would force YVC Running Start students to choose which one they would attend.
Running Start is a program that allows students to take college classes and earn credits while still in high school. Often this means spending time away from high school peers and taking classes at YVC or online. Fourteen THS students are on track to receive their associate degrees by graduation.
“I think as a Running Start student you already get so many high school experiences taken away from you,” Senior Class President Victoria Jimenez said after the meeting. “And I don't think that graduation should also be taken away from you.”
Community members also pointed out that families and Toppenish staff with students at both THS and YVC would also have to choose which graduation to attend.
The seniors presented survey results that included feedback on the idea of moving the graduation date or time. After board discussion with input from Toppenish staff and community members in the audience, the board voted to move graduation to four hours earlier than its initial planned time.
After the meeting, Acting Superintendent Shawn Myers offered kudos to the senior presenters. Jimenez said she was grateful for the board’s decision.
