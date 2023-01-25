The Toppenish school board voted not to roll over Superintendent John Cerna’s contract or accept proposed amendments to the contract at its meeting Tuesday evening.
His current contract runs through June 2025. The board decisions were unanimous.
After the meeting, board President Elese Washines said the board met its legal obligations to the superintendent during its executive session. The board spent two hours in a closed-door session evaluating the superintendent before reconvening its public meeting to vote on the contract.
“The vote that you heard was the vote of the school board meeting our obligation to our superintendent to give an indication one way or the other,” she said.
Washines said the rules surrounding publicly announcing future executive sessions are strict and nuanced, and she would not say if the board will meet again to discuss the contract.
Cerna declined to comment on the decision.
Cerna’s employment agreement with the district came under scrutiny after a state audit report found he has not had a valid written contract since 2013. The board rolled over his contract each year, but did not formally approve the terms through an official amendment or new contract, the audit report said.
The audit report faulted the board for a lack of oversight of Cerna's contract, pay and benefits.
The audit report also found several possible overpayments made to Cerna based on his original superintendent’s contract. At the December 2022 board meeting, the district ordered Cerna to repay $20,678 for retroactive pay, vacation buy back days and illegitimate stipends.
