The Toppenish School Board president has vowed to strengthen controls and make changes to regain the community’s trust after an audit report released Monday found concerns in Superintendent John M. Cerna’s contract and a lack of oversight in credit card and travel spending.
Teachers union officials said thousands of dollars that could have gone toward helping kids were misspent.
Kathleen Cooper, communications director for the state Auditor’s Office, said that the audit report gives the district a clear picture of areas to change or strengthen. But the improvement work must come from the district itself or the community looking to hold its officials responsible.
Toppenish School Board President Clara Jimenez said the board will review the audit results with the district’s legal counsel during an executive session at its Dec. 13 meeting. After that meeting, they will have a better idea of the next steps. But she promised the board will pursue changes to follow some of the audit’s recommendations.
Superintendent Cerna declined to comment on the audit until after the board meeting.
Audit findings
Cerna made nearly $310,000 in fiscal year 2021, the audit said. The audit found he received two pay increases each year in 2020 and 2021 totaling $11,600 and almost $15,500, respectively.
Auditors also found the district overpaid him for retroactive payments, a vehicle allowance, phone and internet stipend, and vacation leave balance cash-outs.
The audit covered Sept. 1, 2019, to Aug. 31, 2021. In January 2022, the school board voted to extend Superintendent Cerna’s contract for another year, through June 2025, and approved a 3% pay raise retroactive to July 2021. State law generally prohibits retroactive pay increases for work that’s already been performed, the audit said.
Board reactions
Jimenez said she was surprised by some of the audit’s findings. She said the board acted in ways its members thought were fine until they saw the audit.
“None of this was done in malice, and we were doing what we thought was right,” Jimenez said.
According to the audit report, Cerna has not had a valid written superintendent contract with the district since 2013. Each January, the board evaluated the superintendent’s performance and extended Cerna’s contract. Jimenez said she thought this process worked fine.
State law requires the board to approve a written contract for the superintendent for a term not to exceed three years. If a pay increase is approved, the board needs to make a written contract amendment.
Jimenez explained the way the superintendent’s contract renewal works in Toppenish. During the January meeting each year, the board goes in to executive session to evaluate the superintendent’s performance. It then returns to a public meeting to approve the contract extension.
“Someone will make a motion, ‘this is what we’re going to give the superintendent’ and we all sign off on that paper,” she said. “But I guess that paper didn’t have the words ‘amendment’ or ‘addendum to the contract.’ So I mean, it’s been done. It just, I guess, wasn’t done the way the auditors wanted it.”
Cerna’s contract for 2021-22, provided to the Yakima Herald-Republic through an earlier public records request, was one page and had no details about pay or benefits.
Jimenez also questioned why no previous audits of the school district found an issue with the superintendent’s contract. The district undergoes accountability audits every two years. She said she did not receive a satisfying answer to her question from the Auditor’s Office.
A representative with the Auditor’s Office did not respond to this question from the Yakima Herald-Republic in time for publication.
The state report said auditors do not examine every transaction, activity, policy, internal control or area every time, in keeping with general auditing practices.
The audit also found that Cerna has gotten two raises a year for at least the past two years. Jimenez, who joined the board in 2017, said she was told that was just the way things were done.
“But that’s gonna be changed, trust me,” she said. “That is one of the things that we’ll talk about. So that will be changed.”
In the district’s response within the audit report, it committed to conducting a legal review to see if the superintendent will need to repay the district, based on contract issues identified in the audit report. Jimenez said the board will know more about that after the Dec. 13 meeting.
The audit also identified a lack of oversight in credit card usage within the district.
To strengthen oversight, Jimenez said all district credit cards will be turned in during December. Employees will then have to submit a purchase order to check out a credit card. This will include Superintendent Cerna, Jimenez said.
“They all have to follow the same procedure,” she said.
In its response to the audit, the district said it will offer training to employees to ensure they are responsibly using district funds. Jimenez said she thinks that will include the superintendent and the board.
Jimenez said that the trust between the community and school district has been “fractured” for a while now, but she committed to the board listening to the recommendations of its lawyer and the audit.
“We will work on this. We will,” she said. “This is not something that’s going to go out the window.”
The newest Toppenish board member, Elese Washines, who took office in April, said the report was more in-depth than she expected, and she appreciated the Auditor’s Office’s efforts. She said she is always interested in checking on local governance.
The report found concerns with spending related to wrestling trips. In board meetings this year, Washines has asked board members to really consider the amount it spends on trips. She said she is critical of travel expenses and strives to consider equity when voting for or against expensive requests.
She said as a parent and a member of the community, she has faith in the school district.
Teachers union responds
Toppenish Education Association co-president Katie Haynes said she was concerned by how much money was mismanaged.
“The amount of money that this audit represents in inappropriately spent funds could have been better used to provide for our students,” she said.
She said she believes that misspending cost students and staff opportunities they deserve. The money could have gone toward salaries for new teachers or paraeducators, Haynes said. The pandemic brought with it concerns about learning loss, and more educators and smaller class sizes could help curb that, she said.
She also pointed to what she felt was a double standard. If a teacher was given more pay than they should have received, they would have to quickly repay the district that money or it would be taken from their checks.
At the January school board meeting, the teachers union shared its statement of “no confidence” in the sitting members of the school board and Superintendent Cerna. In a vote, over 99% of the union agreed with the statement of no confidence. The union represents over 200 teachers in the district.
The audit report did nothing to increase her confidence in the board. She said the best way the board could regain trust is by removing John Cerna as superintendent.
“Them removing Mr. Cerna, that would show us they are in fact working to remedy the problems identified in this audit report,” Haynes said.
The next regular audit is scheduled for 2024.
