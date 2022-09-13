A Toppenish School District administrator filed a lawsuit against the district and Superintendent John Cerna over alleged retaliation she faced for cooperating with an investigation into claims of inappropriate behavior by John and Bertha Cerna, according to documents filed in Yakima County Superior Court Friday.
In the complaint, Brenda Mallonee alleged that after her involvement in the investigation, Superintendent Cerna demoted her from her position as the district’s curriculum director, which she held from fall 2017 to spring 2022, to CATS Academy principal for the 2022-23 school year. Mallonee stated that this position switch came after years of receiving strong performance reviews.
The investigation commissioned by the school district and conducted by Yakima lawyer Sarah Wixson in 2021 and 2022 found it more probable than not that Toppenish High School employees John L. “Johnny” and Bertha Cerna developed inappropriately close relationships with a high school student and supplied her with alcohol. In her investigation on Johnny Cerna, Wixson found it more probable than not that he was intoxicated with a live firearm during a district firearm training in 2021, during which only toy guns were supposed to be used.
The district fired Johnny and Bertha in January 2022 after learning of the results of the investigation. Johnny and Bertha Cerna are the son and daughter-in-law, respectively, of Superintendent Cerna.
In the complaint, Mallonee said she cooperated with the investigation as a part of her professional responsibilities, and discussed instances when Johnny Cerna appeared to be intoxicated at school. Johnny Cerna was vice principal at Toppenish High School before the district placed him on paid administrative leave in May 2021. In the investigation, Mallonee also expressed doubt that John Cerna or the school board would be impartial in its decisions regarding Johnny and Bertha Cerna.
In professional evaluations in the years before the investigation, Superintendent Cerna gave Mallonee high marks, according to the complaint. In her 2019-20 evaluation, Cerna called her a ‘team player,'” the complaint said.
After her involvement in the investigation, Cerna allegedly changed categories in Mallonee’s evaluation form for the 2021-22 school year, according to the complaint. In the evaluation he gave her significantly lower marks and alluded to disloyal behavior and recommended she learn to “stay in her lane,” according to the complaint.
After the investigation, the district transferred her from curriculum director to CATS Academy principal for the 2022-23 school year with no written explanation, according to the complaint. In the complaint. Mallonee alleges the move was retaliation for her cooperation with the investigation. Mallonee’s new position earns $72,000 less than her previous one, according to the complaint.
In July 2022, Mallonee sent a letter to the school board that accused Superintendent Cerna of acting in retaliation against her and filed a request that the district investigate the claim. According to the complaint, the board did not investigate or a hold a hearing on the matter.
Mallonee believes district is liable for general and special damages, including the reinstatement of her position, back pay, costs and attorney’s fees, the complaint said. She also wants the court to compel the district to investigate Cerna for his alleged retaliation against her, according to the complaint.
Superintendent Cerna and the district have 20 days to respond.
Superintendent Cerna declined to comment for this article. Assistant Superintendent Shawn Myers said he was not familiar with the complaint filed against the district as of Monday morning and had no comment.
Johnny Cerna did not respond to a call for comment. Bertha Cerna was arrested in August in Southern California on a warrant charging her with first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor and two counts of furnishing liquor to minors. She refused to waive extradition and was released from Orange County Jail after posting bond. Bertha Cerna declined to comment for this article.
