Tickets go on sale Tuesday, March 1, 2022, for the 39th annual Cultural Unity Fair at Wapato Middle School, according to a news release for the Wapato School District. The fair will take place from 4:30–7 p.m. March 31, 2022.
At the fair, people can try foods from cultures around the Yakima Valley. This year, a $14 dinner ticket will include the local favorite cheese zombie, fry bread, lumpia, pizza and tacos. A dessert sampler ticket and individual tickets for cheese zombies and baked salmon are also available.
The fair will be drive-thru only due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the release said.
Tickets are available for purchase in advance at the Wapato Middle School office from 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday until March 24. Tickets can also be purchased at the event, although people are encouraged to order in advance, the release said.
Wapato Middle School has hosted the fair since 1982, when its educators planned the event to promote unity over gang activity and violence in Wapato, according to the release.
