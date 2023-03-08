Frustrated with what they see as the Yakima Valley College administration’s inadequate policies, staffing issues and transparency, employees from several unions staged a public protest in front of the Yakima campus.
About 50 members of the American Federation of Teachers Yakima union and the AFT Yakima Professional Staff union gathered midday Tuesday at the corner of 16th Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard, voicing their grievances and urging the public to attend Thursday’s YVC Board of Trustees meeting.
A third union, part of the Washington Public Employees Association, represents classified staff employees who could not attend Tuesday’s event but support all the grievances mentioned, organizers said. Overall, the three unions represent more than 500 YVC employees.
“This is not a step we ever wanted to take, but the situation has become so serious that we simply can’t keep quiet,” said Brock Eubanks, secretary of the AFT-Y faculty union, said in a statement released to the media.
Faculty and staff at the college have been raising issues to the Board of Trustees and administration officials for months, but have received no response, added Maria Cuevas, AFT-Y treasurer.
“YVC’s upper administration has for years cultivated an atmosphere of fear,” Rachel Dorn, president of the AFT-Y faculty union, said at Tuesday’s event. “We are constantly under threat and constantly understaffed.”
In an emailed statement to the Yakima Herald-Republic, YVC community relations director Dustin Wunderlich said the college has clear policies for hiring and promotion, and follows all state and federal policies regarding harassment and personal relations.
“There are college policies and procedures (regarding harassment) that we also must follow,” Wunderlich wrote. “We offer training and professional development to all employees to become more familiar with those policies and procedures.”
Staffing woes
Two issues mentioned by Dorn and others are the lack of adequate policies for hiring and promotion at the college. Dorn said it's been a source of frustration for YVC employees for years.
“Administrators are frequently hired without local or national searches, and often without even an internal posting of the job availability,” said Heidi Matlack, AFT-Y vice president, in the media statement.
Faculty sometimes teach full-time for three years without a job posting, search process, or formal interview, union members said. Numerous administrators at YVC have been in their current roles for years without an interview, they said.
“People are interim for multiple years, then the word interim just goes away,” said Michelle Perry of WPEA, the classified staff union.
Wunderlich replied that all YVC jobs are posted either externally or internally, with administrative and faculty jobs posted nationally as well. Other jobs are posted locally or statewide.
“If someone has interviewed for the same position within the past five years, then the college’s practice is to not require a new interview in order to consider them for the same position,” he wrote. “However, we do require an updated resume. That is the case for all employee groups.”
He added that positions may be filled on an interim basis in emergency situations, when a critical position needs to be filled quickly, but YVC’s practice is not to hire interim employees for more than a year.
Dorn said a legislative bill promoting diversity, equity and inclusion on the state’s community and technical college campuses, signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee in May 2021, provided funding for 10 new full-time, tenure track positions at YVC. These positions were supposed to be converted from part-time in the past year.
“Instead, we got zero new positions,” Dorn said. “Seven people were promoted to tenure, but they had all been full-time the year before and most of them simply replaced tenured faculty who retired or resigned.”
Wunderlich noted that the bill Dorn referred to, SB 5194, coincided with the COVID pandemic, and the loss of more than 2,000 students and many employees.
“While it appears that the 10 new tenured positions replaced vacancies, those vacancies would have remained unfilled due to the huge reduction in tuition revenue,” he wrote. “Moving special faculty to tenure track positions was considered appropriate because special faculty are on one-year contracts.”
Dorn said the YVC Board of Trustees plans to not renew six teaching positions at its Thursday, March 9, meeting, scheduled at 4:30 p.m. in the West Campus Conference Center at 1704 W. Nob Hill Road. Wunderlich confirmed the issue was on Thursday’s agenda.
“We didn’t know until Friday (March 3) that those positions were going to be non-renewed,” Dorn said, adding it was another example of the YVC administration’s lack of transparency.
Harassment policies
Union members also are concerned about inadequate policies regarding employees who report harassment, saying they leave accusers open to retaliation.
Dorn referenced a January investigative report of an incident where a “junior” YVC employee reported harassment to her supervisor and an HR employee on two separate occasions. According to Dorn, the supervisor and the HR employee both, independently, reported the allegation to the person who had been accused of the harassment.
“That’s not just a missing policy, or missing training, that’s a lack of common sense about how harassment and retaliation work,” Dorn added.
“The college takes any report alleging misconduct seriously,” Wunderlich said of the incident Dorn referenced.
He wrote via email that the college has received two allegations of sexual harassment and/or Title IX misconduct this past year. Per YVC policy and in accordance with state and federal law, external investigations were conducted before both allegations were dismissed.
Contract negotiations
Members of the professional staff union said they have been working without a contract since July 1, 2022. The AFT-YPS Local 6390 represents 32 YVC employees, said union president Tammy LeRoue.
Unfair labor practice complaints have been filed with the Public Employees Relations Commission over delays in providing requested information, delays in bargaining, and not bargaining in good faith, AFT-YPS member Hillary Emerson said.
LeRoue said Tuesday that while progress has been made recently in negotiations with administrators, the two sides have been bargaining for more than a year and still have not reached a contract agreement.
There have also been grievances from the three unions over missing and rescinded contracts, and faculty who weren’t paid for weeks during the summer, said Michelle Perry of WPEA.
Wunderlich said representatives from the university administration and Local 6390 have been meeting regularly since September and will continue to do so until there is an agreement.
“There have been delays in scheduling bargaining sessions due to implementing critical college infrastructure, vacancies in the human resources department and finding times that work for the schedules of all parties,” he wrote.
