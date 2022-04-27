Schools will not be operating Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Mabton after threats were posted on the social media platform Instagram.
A message posted on the Mabton School District website Tuesday evening said the district collaborated with law enforcement about the threats and Wednesday's closure will be treated like a snow day and will be made up at the end of the school year.
The Mabton Police Department and school district are investigating the matter and urge anyone with information about the threats contact either organization.
This article will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.