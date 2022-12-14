Superintendent John M. Cerna must repay $20,678 to the Toppenish School District for illegitimate stipends, retroactive pay and vacation buy back days he collected over two years, the Toppenish school board decided at Tuesday night’s meeting.
The decision came after 2 1/2 hours of discussion with the district’s attorney in a closed executive session during the board meeting. Cerna was not present during that conversation.
A recently released report from the Office of the Washington State Auditor raised concerns about payments made to Cerna it deemed “unallowable” during the audit period, which covered Sept. 1, 2019 through Aug. 31, 2021.
During the meeting, community members voiced concerns over the competency of Cerna and the school board.
Repayments
Cerna will repay $20,678 to the district, though newly elected board president Elese Washines said there was not a timeline for when those payments would come in.
The repayments include $9,550 for vacation cash out days not allowed by Cerna’s most recent contract, $7,260 in retroactive payments which are generally prohibited by state law, $3,634 in vehicle stipend overpayments and $234 for cell phone bills.
No board member opposed the idea during the vote.
Cerna declined to comment on the decision.
The audit report also found that Cerna has not had a valid written contract with the district since 2013. Contract extensions since then have not followed standard procedures. Washines said the board will perform its annual superintendent evaluation in January and will conduct a legal review of Cerna’s contract then.
Cerna received two raises a year in fiscal years 2020 and 2021, according to the audit report. The increases came through a board-approved pay increase in January when authorizing the contract extension and separate increases in July of each year for central office staff. The district could not provide proof that the board knew of the second raise in fiscal year 2020, according to the audit report.
The repayments did not address the double raises.
Community comments
Approximately 60 people attended Tuesday night’s board meeting. During the public comment portion of the meeting, some of them spoke out against what they considered unacceptable behavior from the board and Cerna. Some community members spoke in support of the board.
Community member David Hinojosa said he is disappointed in the board and wants more transparency from them. He raised concerns about Cerna’s overpayments, expensive trips taken by district officials and allegations of retaliation made by a Lincoln Elementary School teacher.
“I don't understand how nobody on the board is able to see that this is wrong,” he said.
Hinojosa quit his job as a counselor at Toppenish Middle School in November 2021 after reports surfaced earlier that year that former Toppenish High School educators Johnny and Bertha Cerna behaved inappropriately with students and mishandled firearms on campus. A district investigation later found these allegations likely to be true and the district fired the couple in January 2022. Johnny Cerna is the son of Superintendent Cerna.
Bertha Cerna has been charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor and furnishing liquor to a minor. No criminal charges have been filed against Johnny Cerna. Bertha Cerna filed for divorce in November.
Another former Toppenish educator and alum Jeanine Bator also spoke. She said she is often asked by other community members why the board has not fired Superintendent Cerna. She told the board that they, as elected officials, work for the community, not just the Cerna family.
“The school board president, now former president (Clara Jimenez), is telling the community to ‘trust me.’ How can we? Why should we? You're not doing the jobs you were elected to do,” Bator said.
Jose Villanueva spoke in support of the school district.
“I'm here to say that our school board, our superintendent, our teachers, everybody with our district is fantastic,” he said.
Villanueva said despite recent negative reports, there are a lot of good things going on in the district, including strong academics, the robotics team and sports programs.
After the meeting, Washines said she appreciated that so many people care about the district enough to show up to the meeting.
Other business
The board also discussed a proposed trip for high school choir students to travel to New York City and perform at Carnegie Hall.
The proposed trip would have cost between $94,000 and $124,000 for 32 students plus two adults to travel to New York City for the Carnegie Hall performance, as well as some tourist activities in spring or summer 2023.
THS choir teacher Naomi Wickson said these students auditioned and were accepted to perform at Carnegie Hall. She called it a fantastic opportunity for students.
But Washines raised concerns about the district not having enough money in its ASB fund to cover the trip and that the trip was organized through a for-profit music company, Music Travel Consultants. She also said the company offered options closer to home, like the chance to perform in Benaroya Hall is Seattle.
Toppenish business manager Mark Kresge said though there was not enough money currently in the ASB fund to cover such a trip, the board could move some money over from the general fund to the ASB fund. He said federal COVID relief funds the district received in recent years helped pay for some expenses, leaving more money in the general fund.
Washines said she was not comfortable with moving those funds around to finance the trip.
“Those general education funds are meant to serve the entire population of Toppenish School District,” she said. “And it's tough for me to say yes to a trip for 30 students when I know we have thousands of students in this district.”
Jimenez argued that if the money exists, the district should use it for opportunities like this.
“Yes, it costs money, but if you do have it in your budget, that's what we're here for to give our students that opportunity to go and experience life,” she said.
The board tabled the trip discussion until its next meeting and instructed THS staff to research ways to bring down the cost.
The recent audit report raised concerns about the cost of district trips, particularly those taken by wrestling team members and staff. It also found that during the audit period the district paid for about $10,000 worth of trips through its general fund when these trips should only be paid for using the ASB fund or locally raised money, like levy funds.
