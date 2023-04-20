A Sunnyside High School student was taken into custody Thursday by the Sunnyside Police Department and accused of bringing a weapon on campus.
No one was hurt, district Communications Director Jessica Morgan said.
A report of a weapon at the high school came in at around 9:13 a.m., according to an announcement on the Sunnyside School District website.
Sunnyside High School was in lockdown for about 20 minutes Thursday morning as law enforcement investigated and found the weapon, the announcement said. Nearby Harrison Middle School was under a “secure and teach” order for about 10 minutes as a precaution.
Morgan could not confirm the type of weapon. Sunnyside Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Morgan said the incident did not appear to be related to an attempted stabbing at the high school Monday, which resulted in the arrest of a 17-year-old. No one was injured.
