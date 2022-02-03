The Sunnyside School District wants to hear from community members about its search for a new superintendent, according to a district announcement.
Residents can fill out a survey on the district’s strengths and weaknesses, as well as the qualities they would like to see in a superintendent, the announcement said. The survey is available online in English and Spanish through Feb. 11.
Community members also can share their thoughts at a forum at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the district’s Denny Blaine Board Room, 810 Custer Ave., in Sunnyside. A Zoom meeting is planned at 7 p.m. that same day for people who cannot make the in-person meeting, the announcement said.
Staff are invited to share their thoughts, with forums scheduled at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Sunnyside High School for elementary school staff and 4 p.m. for secondary staff.
The district has partnered with Northwest Leadership Associates for the superintendent search. The plan is to hire a new superintendent by May.
Heidi Hellner-Gomez is the interim superintendent for the district. Kevin McKay resigned from the superintendent position in December.
