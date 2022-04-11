Mt. Adams School District canceled classes and Sunnyside School District released its students early Monday due to power outages at school campuses, according to announcements made on the districts’ Facebook pages.
Sunnyside announced at around 10 a.m. Monday that Sunnyside High School, Harrison Middle School and Outlook, Pioneer and Chief Kamiakin Elementary Schools were without power. Shortly after, it also announced that phones were down at several of its schools, according to Facebook.
Sunnyside also announced its buses would be leaving from its eight schools early, at times ranging from 11:15 a.m. to 12:40 p.m., according to its Facebook page.
The district also canceled after school programs and practices for Monday.
Sunnyside also announced that Sierra Vista Middle School and Sun Valley Elementary were under a secure and teach order due to police activity in the area at 10:16 a.m. However, the district lifted the order and said students at these schools could be released to their parents or buses at about 11 a.m.
Mt. Adams School District also canceled classes Monday due to inclement weather and power outages, according to an announcement on its Facebook page.
There were 66 reported power outages affecting 854 customers in Yakima County, as of 12:15 p.m. Monday, according to Pacific Power’s online outage checker.
Much of the Valley experienced rain and snow Monday morning, with more expected throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service.
