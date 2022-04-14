The Sunnyside School District named two finalists for superintendent on Thursday.
The finalists are Mabton School District Superintendent Joseph Castilleja and Sunnyside High School Principal Ryan Maxwell, a district announcement said.
“The two that we have chosen as finalists are strong leaders with knowledge of what makes Sunnyside a unique place for students and families,” Board President Sandra Linde said in the announcement.
Final interviews with the candidates and the board will take place April 26 and April 27, the post said.
Community members will have a chance to hear from the finalists, according to the district announcement. The time and location of those meetings has yet to be announced.
The district will announce its new superintendent in early May, according to its superintendent search timeline.
Sunnyside’s most recent superintendent Kevin McKay left the position in December. The current interim superintendent is Heidi Hellner-Gomez.
McKay is a finalist in Selah School District’s current superintendent search. In a meeting with Selah community members Wednesday, McKay said turnover on the Sunnyside school board resulted in a difference of opinions between him and the board on how to move the district forward. The two parties agreed to separate and McKay resigned at the end of December.
The second largest district in the Yakima Valley, Sunnyside has about 6,500 students.
Sunnyside partnered with Northwest Leadership Associates for its superintendent search.
