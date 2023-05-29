Refugio Zesati of Sunnyside earned his GED diploma through a program at Heritage University in Toppenish at age 77.
After years working in the fields, he went back to school in 2019 and finished the HEP program this year. He wants everyone to know it’s never too late to go back to school, and advises young people to stay away from bad habits. His next goal is to keep studying to improve his English.
Here's part of his story, translated from Spanish.
When did you come to the United States?
Around 1967, I was 19 years old, I first came to Los Angeles, just passing through, and from there I went to Yuba City, Sacramento. I worked picking peaches, and the migration (agents) came to the fields and drove us out, but I came again. I came and went, that was how the days passed.
In 1972, I arrived in Wapato, a few days before the apple harvest was over. What I liked here is that migration did not bother the families and my mother and my brothers — seven sisters and one brother — were all in Zacatecas, Mexico. So, I thought about bringing them here, and yes, it worked out. We are here to this day. One sister passed away.
What made you come to the United States?
Poverty. I grew up on a ranch in the state of Zacatecas. It was all nopal (cactus) fields. I saw poverty everywhere and that was the reason why I came here. And thanks to the fact that I came here, my whole family is here. They all worked in the fields.
Did you have the opportunity to study?
I had it, but I couldn't take advantage of it because I drank a lot, I was an alcoholic. I'm still an alcoholic, I just don't drink, I quit 28 years ago. That prevented me from studying. I had no motivation either; it is important that someone motivates you.
I worked in the fields, in maintenance. I was a migrant worker, so I moved. I went to Everett, to Sunnyside, to California, to Mexico. That also prevented me from studying.
Up to what grade did you study in Mexico?
I studied up to the sixth grade (elementary school).
What motivated you to return to school?
My brother-in-law Raul Castro and my sister Maria Isabel Castro were the ones who motivated me. They are teachers. At that time (2019), they opened a school in Sunnyside, a school part of the university.
My brother-in-law encouraged me. He told me: "Yes, you can, you can do it." So I started. But it was not so easy for me because I had not been used to study for a long time. But I became interested when I began to know the history of this country, why they came from England, then the problems of the North and the South, the Native Americans, what they had fought to establish a beautiful democracy, and I grew to love this country even more.
What was the most difficult part of your classes?
Mathematics. It was a new world. Sometimes I couldn't make sense of it, what it was all for, the value of the letters (in algebra). Of course, I knew how to add, subtract, multiply, divide, but I didn't know about averages, percentages, until I learned these, and I became interested in these.
For a while I thought I was not going to pass that class, but I started taking tests and I looked at the grades and I said: ‘I think I can do it.’
And I started to familiarize myself with technology, the internet, the cellphone, and I said: ‘Yes, I can do it.’ And thank God, I made it. It was the last test I took.
When did you start your GED and when did you graduate?
In the fall of 2019 I entered school. I received my diploma in April. Graduations are on June 30.
In the pandemic I stopped taking classes because I was having trouble with technology, I didn't have a computer. I returned to classes last year.
Did you enjoy the in-person classes? What benefits did those classes give you?
Yes, I felt that they took away my stress because of the camaraderie of my classmates. ... I always liked to be silly and I would tell the teacher: ‘Teacher, Claudia won't let herself be copied. Teacher, Monica is bullying me.’ I always made them laugh. And that made me feel happy, I wanted to go to school, I felt like a young man, like a child, it was very nice.
One day I carried in my backpack a trompo and a balero (Mexican toys). A classmate asked me: "And what is that for?" "It's for recess," I told her.
These classes took you back to the school stage of your life.
Yes, exactly. I should have done this a long time ago. First, I regretted it: Why didn't I do this at that time? They even told me, even my relatives, "What are you studying for?" And I told them: "I don't know, but I want to study." Now I feel that my self-esteem is high, that I am worth it, that I know I can do it.
What is your next goal?
When I finished this, I said: "Now what's next?" I want to take English, so I did my research, I went to the college (Yakima Valley College) in Grandview, I applied, and they called me to take a test. My goal is that in one year I will be able to speak (English) more or less well.
What does this diploma you have in your hands mean to you?
For me, it means that I had the ability, that I was asleep inside, and this made me wake up to the reality that I could have done it before. But it's not too late, I can do it now.
What can you tell people about studying?
That it's never too late to study. My motivation is for all field workers, that they can, that they just have to make the decision, and that I am a testimony, at this age.
What advice would you give to young people about studying?
Especially, do not to get into bad habits because that would keep them away from studying. Bad habits like alcoholism, drugs. That they be aware of that, that they know that if they fall, they can get up, that they can do it.
Would you like to add anything else?
I would like to thank the staff of this university, to the teachers I had, who never looked at me in a bad mood, always kind, always attentive, for the tolerance they showed me, for the patience with so many questions I asked.
