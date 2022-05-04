The Sunnyside school board selected Sunnyside High School Principal Ryan Maxwell as its new superintendent, according to a district press release Wednesday morning, May 4, 2022.
The board still needs to negotiate the contract, but Maxwell is expected to step into the role July 1, the release said.
“We are excited for Ryan (Maxwell) to work alongside a very confident staff, who will also guide, assist and support him as he takes on this new role,” Board President Sandra Linde said in the release.
The district sought someone to fill the position after former Superintendent Kevin McKay resigned in December due to disagreements with the Sunnyside school board. Sunnyside’s interim superintendent is Heidi Hellner-Gomez.
Sunnyside High School Principal and superintendent candidate Ryan Maxwell discusses community collaboration
Maxwell has worked in the Sunnyside School District for 24 years, starting as a teacher at the high school before he became principal in 2012. He also was a superintendent intern in the district this school year, according to his resume.
During a public meeting with community members, Maxwell emphasized community collaboration as one of his top priorities. He said he will spend the first 30 days of his tenure meeting with Sunnyside stakeholder, before jumping into a plan to move the district forward.
He also said he wants to improve the relationship between the district, the school board and the Sunnyside community, particularly its Hispanic members. Maxwell committed to better communication with staff and community members and developing support systems for staff and students in a statement he passed out at the public meeting.
A longtime community member, Maxwell’s sons attended Sunnyside schools and his wife is a teacher in the district, according to his distributed statement.
He earned his bachelor’s degree from Washington State University, his master’s degree from Grand Canyon University, his administrative certificate from Heritage University and his superintendent certificate from Washington State University.
The selection followed a search process led by Northwest leadership Associates, which came down to two final candidates: Maxwell and current Mabton Superintendent Joseph Castilleja.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.