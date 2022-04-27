Sunnyside High School Principal Ryan Maxwell met with Sunnyside School District staff and community members in a public meeting Tuesday, April 26, 2022 as a part of his bid to become the district’s new superintendent.
As one of two finalists, he fielded questions and discussed his long career with the district and his plans to engage stakeholders as the district moves forward.
The district is seeking someone to fill the superintendent position after former Superintendent Kevin McKay resigned in December due to disagreements with the Sunnyside school board. The Selah School Board chose McKay to replace outgoing Superintendent Shane Backlund. Sunnyside’s interim superintendent is Heidi Hellner-Gomez.
Maxwell addressed the tense relationship between McKay and the board. He said most board members are relatively new to their positions, just as he would be, so there would be a shared learning experience. He also prides himself on getting along with many personality types during his career.
“I’m confident that I can work with anyone on the board,” he said.
If he were to get the position, Maxwell said he would spend the first 30 days speaking with various stakeholders to determine what their most important needs and wants are to help move the district forward. He wanted to fully understand community perspectives before making and final plans about the future path for the district.
Among his top goals for Sunnyside were improving district relations with the Hispanic community and between the school board, administrative team and community members, he said.
Maxwell has been principal at Sunnyside High School since 2012 and worked as an assistant principal and teacher there before that. He joined the district in 1997 and his wife is a teacher in Sunnyside as well.
During his time there, he said he’s become a familiar face in high school hallways and among his students. Being visible is a top priority for him and he omitted to visiting each school site once a week, should he become superintendent.
He said he is looking to become superintendent at Sunnyside, not in any other district.
“I don't want the superintendent job just to have the title,” he said. “I want it because I think I can make a bigger difference in the community and for students. That is my sole goal in this job, is to do what's best for Sunnyside.”
Sunnyside stakeholders met with the second finalist, Mabton Superintendent Joseph Castilleja, Wednesday at the district’s board room.
The district expects to make an announcement Friday on who its new superintendent will be, Sunnyside Director of Communications Jessica Morgan said.
