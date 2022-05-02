Veronica Padilla, a speech language pathology assistant, won the Crystal Hop Classified Employee of the Year Award for the East Valley School District, according to an announcement on the district's Facebook page Friday, April 29, 2022.
The Crystal Hop Awards traditionally honor one classified employee, one certificated employee and one volunteer. The classified employee winner will be announced in the coming weeks. Due to the pandemic, volunteers were not allowed in classrooms for months, so an award recipient was not chosen this year, said Mikal Heintz, EVSD director of communications.
Padilla works at East Valley Elementary School, where she helps with special education evaluations and provides therapy to preschoolers. But she has worked in various paraprofessional positions in the district for 24 years, the announcement said.
She is bilingual and often helps translate during meetings with Spanish-speaking parents or students, according to the announcement.
The announcement described Padilla as someone who has built impressive trust with East Valley families and students with her natural compassion and strong work ethic.
