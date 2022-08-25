For Washington Middle School academic specialist Jennifer Hernandez, Wednesday was the first time in a long time she could see smiles on kids’ faces on the first day of school.
Of course, there were also confused faces on kids struggling to navigate their new class schedules and the blank expressions of kids who have not had to be up that early in a while. But with masks optional this year, the full range of adolescent emotion was open for all to see.
“It is a connection that we have missed,” Hernandez said, as she helped kids find their first classrooms. “It just looks so much more welcoming for everyone.”
About 16,000 kids headed back to class Wednesday in the Yakima School District, the largest district in the area.
Now in the fourth school year affected by the pandemic, COVID was not the top thought on many people’s minds. Instead, the normal first-day feelings of excitement and nervousness rose to the surface for students, parents and educators.
‘Beyond normal’
As students filed into the two-story brick building, YSD Superintendent Trevor Greene said he could not be more pleased with the start of school. He watched parents drop off their students and reflected on how nice it was to see after the difficulties of the early pandemic.
“It’s refreshing,” he said. “I hate to use the word normal, but it’s beyond normal.”
Of course, not everything looked identical to pre-pandemic times. Some students and staff still chose to wear masks, though more people went without them.
Incoming sixth-grader Dulce Gonzaga appreciated not having to wear a mask because she finds it easier to breathe.
Students lined up outside of the school, which eighth-grader Eduardo Terriquez said they did not have to do before COVID. The lines were to help manage the flow of students and parents. School staff passed out bagged breakfast to students.
Terriquez was in fifth grade when the pandemic struck. He said entering his final year of middle school felt “too early.” But he said he’s grown since then — both in height and in confidence.
Inside the school hallways, it was business as usual. A wave of students filled all available space during passing periods and sought out any available adult to help them find their next class.
The ongoing pandemic might not have been noticeable at all if not for the masks on some of the kids and the stickers on the floor to direct one-way traffic.
Middle school jitters
The top emotion students reported feeling on the first day was nervousness.
For the incoming sixth-graders, middle school is a whole new academic and social system to navigate. Even those with friends from home or elementary school did not know if they would see them in their classes.
Even older students reported feeling worried, like Monica Camacho-Rodriguez, who started eighth grade Wednesday. She spent the previous few years in online school due to the pandemic. During that time, she had trouble focusing and was not very social, she said.
“I’m nervous,” she said. “I feel like over the last few years I haven’t really interacted with anyone outside of my family.”
Her family has some history at Washington. Her mom, aunts and uncles went to the school and were “troublemakers,” she laughed.
Her goals this year are to get good grades and make friends. She knew at least one person going in, her neighbor, sixth-grader Janennzi Soria. The girls hung out before school.
Soria also said she wants to get good grades and hopes that if she does, her parents will get her a phone. But she expects middle school to be hard and was nervous about having multiple classrooms and teachers.
Students were not the only ones feeling anxious on the first day.
Maria Gallardo stood with her son Danny Mendoza, a sixth grader, near the buses and waited for a staff member to assist them. Her concerns centered around her son’s special education needs. And she worried he could get sick with COVID still around.
Still, she said her son loves school and he’s a good student. And this school year felt like it was approaching normal.
Room for growth
Each year, it is Principal William Hilton’s goal to have every student in class by 10 minutes after the first bell. And as the last of the stragglers settled in Wednesday morning, he was one minute ahead of schedule.
“Once kids get in, it’s like it’s less stress and I love it because it’s what we’re here for,” he said.
Hilton said enrollment is down compared to pre-pandemic years, especially among incoming sixth-graders. There are about 770 kids enrolled at Washington this year, which is 100 fewer than in 2019.
Inside the advisory classrooms — the first class kids went to that morning — teachers had students introduce themselves and explained the schedule.
Math teacher Jeff Murray had his seventh graders stand in a circle and pass around an unopened bag of barbecue potato chips. Whoever held the chip bag was allowed to speak.
Hilton said advisory classes use “the circle” method to help make kids more comfortable. These classes place an emphasis on meeting kids’ social and emotional needs.
Middle school, he explained, is a critical transitional time for students. Their bodies change and distinct personalities emerge. Kids begin to think about college and careers. Their growth between sixth and eighth grade is often hard to believe.
Having students in a school building, among adults who care, makes it easier to get kids on the right path.
“It’s building those relationships and those soft skills not only with the content, but those habits for being a good student and setting goals for life,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.