The Selah School District rounded out its superintendent search with interviews and a community forum on Thursday with its third finalist, Educational Service District 123 Assistant Superintendent Troy Tornow.
In a community forum at Selah Middle School, Tornow discussed building a strong, supportive culture within the district and his affinity for embracing change.
Selah Superintendent Shane Backlund will leave his position at the end of June to take on the role of deputy superintendent for ESD 105. The new superintendent will start July 1.
Tornow was the principal at Selah High School from 2010-12, then served for four years as the district’s assistant superintendent for student learning.
He has spent the past six years at ESD 123 in Pasco as its assistant superintendent of instructional services. He said building relationships is a large part of his job, as ESD 123 works with 23 school districts in southern Washington.
Building a culture where staff feel supported and want to stay is a vital part of making an educational organization run, he said. It’s something he would focus on in Selah should he get the position.
“We need to have that feeling of inclusion of belonging for all employees in the district,” he said.
Like his fellow finalists, educator retention and support are concerns of his, he said.
Tornow also discussed his willingness to not only embrace change, but to be the person who stewards it.
During his time as Selah’s assistant superintendent, he oversaw the beginning of the transition to one-to-one devices for students and conversations on the burgeoning dual language program, he said.
He said that a district should always be assessing the needs of its students and looking for ways to improve its services.
“I'm not a person that likes to be stagnant,” Tornow said.
The decision making process for public education is a collaborative one, involving many parties, like students, families and staff, he said. And since those people are constantly changing in small ways, even between school years, local education institutions must be willing to change too.
He emphasized the importance of having community support before making big changes, such as switching to a modified calendar or changing school start times, which Selah has discussed in recent years.
Tornow was the final candidate to meet with Selah stakeholders and community members. Zillah Assistant Superintendent Justin Irion and former Sunnyside Superintendent Kevin McKay had in interviews and a public forum Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. The district will announce its choice Friday morning.
The district partnered with Northwest Leadership Associates for its search.
