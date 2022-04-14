Selah School District stakeholders and community members heard from former Sunnyside and Zillah Superintendent Kevin McKay on Wednesday in the district’s second day of interviews with superintendent finalists.
McKay highlighted his professional experience as superintendent of two districts, as well as the importance of individual student education and concerns over educator burnout during a community forum at Selah Middle School.
Selah Superintendent Shane Backlund will leave his position at the end of June to take on role of deputy superintendent for Educational Service District 105. The new superintendent will start July 1.
McKay addressed his time at Sunnyside, which began in 2016 and ended mid-school year in December. McKay previously refrained from commenting on his abrupt departure.
He said that high turnover in the Sunnyside school board when the pandemic struck resulted in largely new board, one which did not share his ideas on how to move the district forward.
“It came to a place where there became a mutual understanding between the two parties, myself and the school board, that it would be in the best interest of the district to move forward and go a different direction,” he said.
He said that his separation from Sunnyside would not be “baggage” should he obtain the position at Selah.
Prior to his time at Sunnyside, McKay worked for 19 years in the Zillah School District, 12 of those years as superintendent. He said his experience gave him a strong respect for the bargaining process between district leadership and staff groups.
To strengthen relationships with both classified and certified staff, their accomplishments must be recognized and rewarded, he said.
McKay has been concerned for a while about educator burnout and a dwindling number of people looking to enter the field of public education.
“Our job here is to ensure that the culture in Selah is one that attracts educators,” he said. “And you do that by making sure that you have supports in place, excellent professional training for them, mentorships for the young teachers, making sure that they're in a successful situation and feel supported by their administrators.”
He mentioned several times the importance of addressing the individual learning needs of different students, looking at their personal growth and comfort, not just trends of academic success or shortcomings.
McKay described himself as a proud graduate of Selah High School and already a member of the community. His father, Jack McKay, served as Selah School District Superintendent.
He is one of three finalists going through interviews with school district stakeholders and community members this week. Zillah Assistant Superintendent Justin Irion engaged in interviews and a public forum Tuesday. Educational Service District 123 Assistant Superintendent Troy Tornow will meet with Selah stakeholders Thursday. The district will announce its choice Friday morning.
The district partnered with Northwest Leadership Associates for its search.
