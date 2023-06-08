A family and consumer science teacher at Selah High School is this year's Regional Teacher of the Year.

Educational Service District 105 honored Selah's Shari Brink with this year's award. Her focus is on teaching students about what it means to be an educator in the future.

ESD 105 Teacher of the Year Shari Brink

Shari Brink

Brink works in Selah School District’s Career Technology Education Program and was praised for supporting her students and encouraging them to develop a passion for teaching, according to a news release.

Brink helps set up students for success outside the classroom by creating opportunities for them to earn paraeducator credits and First Aid certification.

“Mrs. Brink inspires her students through her own dedication to the craft, but she doesn’t stop there,” the news release said. “Mrs. Brink removes barriers to ensure her students are successful beyond the K-12 system.”

The award was announced at an assembly at Selah High School on Thursday.

Educational Service District 105 is a regional organization that supports school districts in Yakima County, Kittitas County and parts of Klickitat and Grant counties.

Brink will be nominated for a statewide teacher award given out by the Office of the Superintendent of Public Education.

Other nominees for the award include Wapato School District's Julie Byers, Mt. Adams School District's Kristin Trease and West Valley School District's Renee Berger.

Jasper Kenzo Sundeen's reporting for the Yakima Herald-Republic is possible with support from Report for America and community members through the Yakima Valley Community Fund. For information on republishing, email news@yakimaherald.com.

Tags

RFA/Latino Community and Lower Valley Reporter

Heyo, I’m Jasper. Nice to meet you. I cover a wide variety of news, but I try to focus on the Latino community and the Lower Yakima Valley. I want to sharestories and perspectives from the Yakima Valley. I’m interested in economics, labor, geography and the environment, but the most important issues will always be the ones the community cares about. If you have something worth saying, I’ll listen and try to write it down.  I’m a gosei from Northeast Los Angeles and I got my start as a student journalist and editor covering sports in the Bay Area. I’m a massive soccer fan and I still love to play. I also love water in all its forms, the word copacetic and trying new things. I want to read more, and I like to cook, but I’m not great at either. Have fun out there! 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment