A family and consumer science teacher at Selah High School is this year's Regional Teacher of the Year.
Educational Service District 105 honored Selah's Shari Brink with this year's award. Her focus is on teaching students about what it means to be an educator in the future.
Brink works in Selah School District’s Career Technology Education Program and was praised for supporting her students and encouraging them to develop a passion for teaching, according to a news release.
Brink helps set up students for success outside the classroom by creating opportunities for them to earn paraeducator credits and First Aid certification.
“Mrs. Brink inspires her students through her own dedication to the craft, but she doesn’t stop there,” the news release said. “Mrs. Brink removes barriers to ensure her students are successful beyond the K-12 system.”
The award was announced at an assembly at Selah High School on Thursday.
Educational Service District 105 is a regional organization that supports school districts in Yakima County, Kittitas County and parts of Klickitat and Grant counties.
Brink will be nominated for a statewide teacher award given out by the Office of the Superintendent of Public Education.
Other nominees for the award include Wapato School District's Julie Byers, Mt. Adams School District's Kristin Trease and West Valley School District's Renee Berger.
