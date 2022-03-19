Selah School District has six candidates for its superintendent search who will undergo preliminary public interviews in late March, according to a district news release.
Yakima area candidates are former Sunnyside School District Superintendent Kevin McKay, Zillah School District Assistant Superintendent Justin Irion, Wapato School District Assistant Superintendent Tavis Peterson and Ellensburg School District Executive Director of Student Services and Operations Kelly Kronbauer.
The district also will bring in Troy Tornow, the assistant superintendent at Educational Service District 123 in southeastern Washington, and John Parker, the director of innovation and technology at Colegio Nueva Grenada, based in Bogotá, Columbia, according to the release.
“Out of the 15 applicants the district received, the board selected these six qualified candidates because of their vast experience as school administrators and as educational leaders who could continue the district’s core purpose of ensuring high levels of learning for every student,” Selah school board President Jeff Hartwick said in an email.
The board will publicly interview the candidates on March 28 and 29 at district headquarters, 316 W. Naches Ave. in Selah, the release said. Each candidate will have an hour for the interview. The board will see four candidates starting at 4 p.m. March 28, and two candidates starting at 5 p.m. March 29.
Following the first round of interviews, the board will select up to three finalists, who will each speak with staff and community members in mid-April, the release said. The district expects to announce its new superintendent April 15.
Current Selah Superintendent Shane Backlund announced in December that he will leave his role at the end of June and take on a new position as deputy superintendent of Educational Service District 105.
The district partnered with Northwest Leadership Associates for its superintendent search.
Sunnyside School District partnered with the firm for its superintendent search as well. Sunnyside expects to conduct preliminary interviews with its candidates in mid-April, according to the district website.
