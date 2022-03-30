The Selah School District is down to three finalists in its superintendent search.
The three finalists are Zillah School District Assistant Superintendent Justin Irion, former Sunnyside Superintendent Kevin McKay and Educational Service District 123 Assistant Superintendent Troy Tornow, a news release said.
The three each have a day to meet with administrators, staff members, union representatives and community members and will complete a final interview with the school board in executive session, according to the release. The finalists will then address questions from community members in an open meeting at 6 p.m. at Selah Middle School on their respective visit days.
Irion will conduct his visit April 12, McKay on April 13, and Tornow on April 14, the release said. The district expects to announce its new superintendent at an open meeting the morning of April 15.
The Selah school board selected the finalists after preliminary interviews with six candidates earlier this week. The board received 15 applications total.
“Our three finalists are strong educational leaders who we believe will preserve the strengths and traditions of the District and lead Selah with a growth mindset to new levels of learning for all students,” board President Jeff Hartwick said in the release. “We look forward to spending more time with each finalist as the District moves closer to selecting Selah’s next superintendent.”
The new superintendent will begin on July 1.
Selah Superintendent Shane Backlund announced in December that he will leave his role at the end of June and take on a new position as deputy superintendent of Educational Service District 105.
The district partnered with Northwest Leadership Associates for its superintendent search.
The Sunnyside School District also is looking for a new superintendent, and partnered with the same search firm. Sunnyside expects to conduct preliminary interviews with its candidates in mid-April, according to the district website.
