Selah School District asks community members to provide feedback via an online survey as it continues its superintendent search, a district social media post announced.
In the survey, community members can express what qualities they find most important in a superintendent. It is available at in English and Spanish at www.selahschools.org by clicking on "superintendent search" at the top of the page through Feb. 22, 2022.
The district partnered with Northwest Leadership on the search.
Current district Superintendent Shane Backlund will leave the position at the end of June and take up the role of deputy superintendent for Educational Service District 105.
