The Selah school board unanimously approved the contract for incoming superintendent Kevin McKay at its meeting Thursday, April 28, 2022. The contract included an annual base salary of $215,000 for the 2022-2023 school year, with additional stipends and benefits.
The contract runs from July 2022 through June 2025, though only the salary for this upcoming school year was named. Salaries for future school years will be negotiated at a later date, the contract said.
McKay will receive medical, dental and vision coverage, the contract said. Additionally, he will receive a $75 monthly cell phone stipend and a $300 monthly stipend for use of his personal vehicle while performing superintendent duties.
The school board will cover the cost of McKay’s membership dues for certain professional groups, including the American Association of School Administrators and the Washington Association of School Administrators, the contract said.
He is entitled to 12 days of sick leave and 30 days of vacation each year, not counting legal holidays, according to the contract.
McKay’s tenure as Selah’s superintendent begins July 1, in accordance with his contract, but he has already begun meeting with district personnel and getting a feel for Selah’s operations, board president Jeff Hartwick said.
McKay said he is excited to get to work.
“My goal has always been, if selected for the position, to use this time before July 1 to get as acquainted as possible, so that when July 1 starts, I'm up to speed and can be supportive of the district,” McKay said.
McKay will replace outgoing superintendent Shane Backlund, who is leaving his position at the end of June to become deputy superintendent for Educational Service District 105.
Backlund’s annual base salary for the 2021-2022 school year was $211,885, according to the contract approved by the Selah school board in June 2021. His coverage, sick leave, vacation days, and stipends were comparable to the ones outlined in McKay’s contract.
McKay served as Zillah School District superintendent from 2004-16 and Sunnyside School District Superintendent from 2016 to December 2021. Prior to that, he worked as a high school teacher in Sunnyside and as an administrator in Illwaco and Zillah, according to his resume.
McKay is already a member of the Selah community, having lived in the city for four years, he said during a public forum Wednesday evening. He is a Selah High School graduate and his father, Jack McKay served as district superintendent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.