Selah middle and high school custodial lead and athletic events coordinator Christopher Harris was named 2023 Regional Classified Employee of the Year by Educational Service District 105.
Harris is known for his friendly nature and his willingness to connect with every member of the school community, according to an ESD 105 news release.
As custodial lead, he keeps the building operating smoothly on a day to day basis. He has also helped develop new programs to benefit students, the release said.
He and his principal work with students during Restorative Practices Time to find projects these students can work on that will benefit the school, the release said. Harris also implemented a program that allows students to shadow him at work to learn new skills.
Hunter Robertson is a former student who shadowed Harris during his senior year of high school, helping keep the school clean and set up for events.
“The experience I had allowed me to gain a perspective on the workforce, event administration, and community service,” Robertson said in the press release. “I have been a U.S. Army medic for 3 years and still use the experience and opportunities Mr. Harris has shared with me in my everyday interactions at work.”
Harris was among five nominees for this year’s award. The other nominees were Zillah School District paraeducator Beth Husted, Yakima School District data specialist Kierstin Lybeck and YSD paraeducators Marilyn Barba and Whitney McCulloch.
ESD 105 is a support hub for schools in south central Washington. Each year it oversees the selection of regional educational awards. The organization named Selah High School family and consumer sciences teacher Shari Brink Regional Teacher of the Year for 2023.
