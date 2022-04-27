It started with a trumpet. Then the piano and now the guitar. Selah Middle School eighth-grader Dominic Lyczewski is dedicated to growing as a musician.
The 13-year-old’s love for music will take him all the way to New York this summer to participate in the 2022 Middle School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall. Local business owners, community members and organizations have donated to help fund the trip.
“I really am looking forward to the performance part of it because it’s the top middle-schoolers in the world,” Lyczewski said. “Who wouldn’t be looking forward to that?”
Over five days in June, Lyczewski will work with other dedicated young artists and master musicians to rehearse for the Carnegie Hall performance, scheduled for June 18, according to the program’s website. Program participants will see New York City landmarks and a Broadway show.
His music teacher at Selah Middle School, Sara Gross, nominated him. Her husband helped Lyczewski submit his audition materials.
“I would say he’s definitely one of those kids that does stand out,” Gross said. “His posture is just a little bit greater, his instruments always at the right angle.”
It took a few months after he sent in his recorded application before he learned that he had been accepted. Lyczewski said when he found out he was picked, he was shocked.
Why? “Because there’s so many people that are better than me,” he said. “But then I realized that it’s not necessarily about how well you play, but how well you persisted.”
Musical growth
Lyczewski took up the trumpet three years ago — after deciding the trombone would be too heavy to carry around all the time, he said.
He also taught himself to play the family piano using his trumpet sheet music, he said. Recently he’s taken up the guitar, learning a few chords through YouTube videos.
He practices his trumpet every day before school and during band class, with occasional weekend rehearsals, he said.
Lyczewski and Gross have noted his growth as a musician during his middle school career. He worked his way up to first chair and is trumpet section leader, Gross said.
“His confidence, as far as his confidence in his abilities, has really blossomed over this last couple of years,” she said.
As a part of the middle school band, Lyczewski has performed at concerts and local parades.
“I think I thrive on the pressure of performing because it just pushes me to be my best self and to be the best I can on my instrument at that time,” he said.
He said he plans to continue with music throughout high school and has ambitions to attend the U.S. Naval Academy and play in the band there.
When he’s not rehearsing or doing school work, Lyczewski enjoys reading fantasy books, playing video games and practicing karate. He studies at Goju-Ryu Karate of Selah and is a second-degree junior black belt.
His grandmother, Rhonda Fuwell, said he helps younger karate students. Paying it forward and helping others are two values she finds important, she said.
Community support
Fuwell was happy and surprised when she learned her grandson had earned this opportunity.
“That was a huge thing for him just to even be nominated for it, and then when he was actually selected it was like, OK, we get to go and we’re gonna make this happen. Whatever it takes, we’re gonna make it happen,” she said.
Program tuition alone is $2,300, according to the Honors Performance Series website. Participants also have to cover the cost of getting to New York and meals while on the trip.
Lyczewski and his grandparents have gone around to local businesses and community organizations to raise money to help with the costs. The community responded with several donations.
He said Bill Harris Used Cars, Pingrey Ford, Goju-Ryu Karate, Selah Family Dentistry, Selah Veterinary Hospital and Selah’s Domino’s Pizza all donated. Several individuals also have helped.
Bill Harris said he believes in helping the community that has also supported him for decades.
“When you live in a community and you are fortunate to have a business in a community, and I’ve been in auto sales for 46 years, we like to give back to people in our own community,” he said.
Lyczewski, whose grandfather is a veteran of the Marines, also received donations from the local posts of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. As a part of the VFW contribution, he will learn taps and play at four veterans’ funerals by the time he graduates from high school, he said.
“So, he gets to give back to the community that’s helping him achieve his goals,” Fuwell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.