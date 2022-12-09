Selah High School junior Taylor Aadland will lead a local “Be The Match” campaign, which seeks to register and match donors for people with life-threatening diseases, according to a Selah School District news release.
Be The Match is an international campaign that creates a registry of potential donors for patients in need of blood stem cell or bone marrow donations. The matches can save the life of folks with blood cancer, leukemia, lymphoma or sickle cell anemia.
Aadland is a member of Selah’s “Club Med,” which engages students who want to work in health and medicine. She said she started the project after she learned that a person dies from blood-related cancer every 10 minutes.
She and Club Med will host a Be The Match registration drive at a holiday bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Selah Civic Center. Club Med will have a booth and share information with interested community members, ages 18-40. Registering does not mean a person will ultimately have to donate.
People who want to learn more about the projects or who are interested in participating can reach out to SHS teachers Heather Gamache at heathergamache@selahschools.org or Courtney Peart at courtneypeart@selahschools.org.
Aadland will present the project at a national Health Occupations Students of America competition this spring.
