Selah High School’s Viking Pom Squad took the top spot at a state dance competition presented by the Washington Interscholastic Athletics Association at the Yakima SunDome on Saturday, according to a district announcement.
The team won the 1A/2A pom competition over second place Othello and third place Sehome.
This is the team’s third straight victory since 2019, according to co-coach Shawna Treat, who also works as a payroll specialist for the Selah School District. The 2020 competition was canceled due to the pandemic and the team submitted a video performance for the 2021 competition.
The 19-person team performed a routine titled “Let’s Rock” to a medley of ‘80s songs using pom-poms, Treat said.
Throughout the school year the team rehearses once a week for four hours, with additional rehearsals closer to the competition date, Treat said. The dancers also perform at home football game halftime shows and other school events.
The team was made up of students from all four grades.
“They treat each other like family,” Treat said.
Selah High School’s hip hop dance team earned third place in its category at Saturday’s competition, the announcement said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.