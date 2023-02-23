An investigation conducted by Selah High School administrators found no evidence to support or refute concerns that students may have been exposed to fentanyl on campus, Selah School District public relations specialist Heidi Diener said.
Concerns emerged last week about students possibly being exposed to fentanyl on campus, which prompted the investigation, Diener said.
“From the investigation the concern could not be confirmed or denied,” she wrote in an email. “There was no evidence to either support or dispute the claim.”
Diener said resources are available for parents or students concerned about drug use.
