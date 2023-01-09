A screaming gummy bear was the hottest ticket Saturday at Yakima Valley College’s STEM Day. Literally.
Groups of about a dozen elementary-age kids accompanied by their parents eagerly watched as YVC chemistry instructor Emeka Udenze dropped a gummy bear into a test tube filled with boiling potassium chlorate. A vivid pink flame rose from the tube and the former gummy bear let out a wail.
Eight-year-old Avery Phillips walked away from the presentation curious about how scientists discover and make chemicals. She said it was her favorite demonstration of the day.
The screaming gummy bear was just one of many science activities available for families to check out at the college’s first STEM Day since the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Hundreds of people showed up to expose young kids to the wonders of science. This year's event was geared toward kids age 4-11.
Bringing back STEM Day
YVC has hosted some form of STEM day since 2009, said Rajkumar Raj, the head of the college’s engineering department. STEM is short for science, technology, engineering and math.
For the first 10 years, it was just engineering day. But in 2019, the event planners decided to branch out and include faculty and students from more fields.
“We want our students, the YVC students, to get involved, to help out the community,” he said.
At this year's STEM Day, dozens of students helped with demonstrations. Physics students used a bicycle tire to show the conservation of angular momentum. Others helped kids launch stuffed birds using a homemade slingshot, like the video game Angry Birds. Engineering club members sold concessions to help fund similar outreach events.
For the first time, YVC partnered with the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, which brought several interactive logic puzzles. Families could guide themselves from stations with animal tracks, magnifying glasses, shapes and figures.
Lizzy Coryell from OMSI gave a popular demonstration on controlled flames using highly flammable cotton and powder. She said the museum often partners with schools in the Portland area, where it is based, but this was the first time it partnered with a college. She said she would like to return for future STEM days.
Chemistry and creativity
Addison Rude, 9, took part in the controlled flame demonstration. After donning a pair of safety goggles, she used a straw to blow into a tube that connected to the flame. As she blew, oxygen fed the flame, and it flared up.
Rude said she volunteered because the experiment looked cool and the OMSI instructor inspired her. She said she likes science, with experiments being her favorite part of the subject.
“You get to show your creativity,” she said.
Earlier in the day, she was able to create a one-of-a-kind “rocket” out of straws and paper and launch it in a physics demonstration, which she also enjoyed.
Pete Lattimer, 7, flexed his creativity and his science skills during an experiment involving bottles filled with oil, water and food coloring. Kids could shake up the bottles to mix the contents, but the liquids quickly separated due to their differing densities.
As he eagerly shook his bottle, Lattimer said he liked that his mixture was “midnight sky ocean blue,” his favorite color.
His father, Carey Lattimer, said he brought his son to three STEM days before this one. He was grateful that parents had the chance to expose their kids to science.
“I think it’s engaging and enriches their experiences in life,” he said.
Engaging kids early
Vanessa Tucker, a STEM navigator at YVC, helped organize this year’s STEM Day. It was her first, and she was excited to see all the families who came to campus.
She said STEM Day gives kids a chance to spend some time at the college and explore science outside the classroom.
“We just hope that they come away with even greater curiosity and greater interest in the STEM fields,” she said.
Raj emphasized that it’s critical to engage students while they are young, while they’re still curious and imagining what they could be one day. By the time kids get to high school, many of them have already made up their minds about what professional paths they want to pursue.
“If you make them interested in STEM … at this age, as they grow up, they will still be interested in it,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.