Schools in the Selah and West Valley school districts took security precautions on Thursday.
Selah Middle School received an active shooter threat Thursday. Classes began in “secure and teach” mode, according to an online message from the school district. During a secure and teach, people are not allowed to travel between buildings on campus but instruction continues as normal.
Classes begin at 7:35 a.m. on Thursdays. The school lifted the secure and teach order at around 9:15 a.m. after police conducted an investigation and deemed it safe, the message said.
Investigators found that students were behind the threat, but did not determine which students were involved, the message said.
The school also received an active shooter threat Monday, which canceled classes. Selah police determined two students were involved in making the baseless threat.
In both instances, the threats were reported via anonymous tips on the Stop-It App, according to the district.
In the West Valley School District, the Mid-Level Campus was placed on lockdown for about 10 minutes, beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday due to a “security precaution,” according to an emergency message from the district.
By 11:09 a.m., the district concluded its investigation and gave an “all clear,” according to the messages. No other details were available.
The headline on this story has been corrected.
