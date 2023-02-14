Preliminary election results Tuesday showed Selah and Highland school district voters passing educational levies, though the outlook wasn't as positive for a bond in Mabton.
The Selah levy had 52.65% support, or 1,778 yes votes to 1,599 no votes. In Highland, the levy had 60.42% support, 400 yes votes to 262. Levies need 50% plus one vote to pass.
Levy rates are often matched by the state and help schools fund additional staff, operations and programs.
Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross said ballots were still coming in from drop boxes and by mail. He said most ballots should be counted by Wednesday afternoon. Turnout was 24.52% on Tuesday night.
"Tomorrow, if we get a big amount in the mail, that will probably be most of it," Ross said. "We'll have the physical ones in the box and if we have a big mail drop, that will be about it."
Selah
Selah's four-year replacement levy would be an estimated $1.65 per $1,000 assessed home value. It would raise up to about $4.9 million in its first year, increasing each year up to about $6.2 million in 2027, according to elections documents.
"We do know there's ballots still to be counted, so we're cautiously optimistic," said Selah Superintendent Kevin McKay.
Those funds will make up about 10% of the district’s budget and help pay for technology and school safety. McKay added that extra-curriculars and athletics are directly funded by the levies.
"It gets us all kinds of different opportunities for kids to better their education," McKay said. "It's huge."
The levy rate is higher than the existing $1.50 per $1,000, but the district recently refinanced bonds to a lower rate, so community members should see an overall lower tax rate. The total education tax rate for Selah residents from 2024 through 2027 is a projected $3.05 per $1,000 of assessed home value, down from $3.22 in 2023.
Districts provide an estimated levy rate, but voters approve the maximum total collected over a levy’s duration.
Highland
Highland School District requested a four-year replacement levy at an annual rate of $1.77 per $1,000 of assessed value on a person’s home. That will raise about $1.47 million in 2024 and $1.7 million by 2027. The current levy rate is also about $1.77 per $1,000 of assessed home value.
The levy will be used for education, programs and operations, according to elections materials from Highland School District. That includes transportation, staffing and staff training and other extra-curricular activities.
The district passed a separate six-year levy focused on safety, security, infrastructure and technology last year.
Mabton
In initial results, Mabton School District did not reach the 60% threshold needed to pass a $12.8 million bond measure for improvements at its junior senior high school.
As of Tuesday, 76 people, about 51% of voters, approved the measure with 73 people voting no. The district did not reach the threshold needed to certify the election of 173 voters, though more votes will be coming in.
"I'm a bit disappointed," Mabton Superintendent Joey Castilleja said. "We'll see how the late vote comes in. There's also an issue of validating. We didn't have enough voters turn out at this point."
If the election can't be validated, the bond measure will not pass.
Mabton is on its second try with the measure after it failed with 54% support in November.
It would cost taxpayers about $2.61 per $1,000 of assessed home value and result in improved security at the junior senior high school. It would also fund building permanent classrooms and a full-service kitchen.
The funding was important for student and staff safety, Castilleja said.
"What this bond was going to do for us was allow us to secure our buildings," Castilleja said. "The way our campus is set up with portables, the way the entrance is aligned, it's just not a safe situation. That's really why it was such an important issue to our school board."
"Right now, I'm going to be honest, I can't say that the building is safe at the junior senior high school," he said.
Castilleja added that his district would go back to the drawing board.
Ross called the turnout average for this type of special election. He said he expects more ballots to be counted Wednesday than were counted on election night.
