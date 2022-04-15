The Selah school board has picked former Sunnyside and Zillah Superintendent Kevin McKay as the Selah School District’s next superintendent.
“We're excited to have Kevin (McKay) on board and we know that he will come in and do a great job with the experience that he has and the performance that he's had in Sunnyside and in the Valley and in the community,” board President Jeff Hartwick said during a public meeting Friday.
McKay will begin July 1, 2022, pending the final approval of his contract.
The five-person board unanimously approved the selection of McKay as new superintendent. It met Thursday night to discuss its three final candidates.
The board is set to review and approve his superintendent contract at its April 28 meeting.
Current Selah Superintendent Shane Backlund will leave his position at the end of June to take on the role of deputy superintendent for Educational Service District 105.
McKay served as Zillah School District superintendent from 2004-16 and Sunnyside School District Superintendent from 2016 to December 2021.
He addressed his abrupt resignation from Sunnyside at a community forum Wednesday evening. He said that high turnover in the Sunnyside school board when the pandemic struck resulted in a largely new board, one which did not share his ideas on how to move the district forward. But he assured community members the departure would not hinder his ability to serve as Selah superintendent.
Prior to his time as a superintendent, McKay worked as a high school teacher in Sunnyside and as an administrator in Illwaco and Zillah, according to his resume.
He obtained his Bachelor of Arts in education from Central Washington University, Master of Education Administration and principal certification from Heritage University, and his state superintendent credentials from Washington State University.
McKay is already a member of the Selah community, having lived in the city for four years, he said during a public forum Wednesday evening. He is a Selah High School graduate and his father, Jack McKay served as district superintendent.
The announcement followed a search process led by Northwest leadership Associates, which narrowed a field of 15 candidates down to six semifinalists and then three finalists. The three finalists each spent a day this week meeting with Selah stakeholders and community members in interviews and evening public forums.
The other two finalists were Zillah Assistant Superintendent Justin Irion and Educational Service District 123 Assistant Superintendent Troy Tornow.
