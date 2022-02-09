Races remain tight for a few local school districts seeking replacement levies in Tuesday’s special election.
The races were too close to call for Mt. Adams, Union Gap and West Valley school districts as of Wednesday afternoon, according to updated results from the Yakima County Auditor’s Office Elections Divisions.
The districts sought replacement educational programs and operations levies, which help fund additional staff, extracurricular programs and technology. Replacement levies need a simple majority of 50% plus one favorable vote to pass.
The Mt. Adams School District levy had about 50.6% voter support Wednesday afternoon, with 120 yes votes out of 237 votes total.
Union Gap School District’s levy bounced back with 49.3% voter approval as of Wednesday afternoon, with 111 yes votes out of 225 votes total.
The district’s request for a bond to help with construction and updates to campus athletic facilities did not fare as well. The bond needs 60% voter approval to pass. It had about 42% voter approval, or 93 votes out of 220 total, as of Wednesday afternoon.
West Valley School District’s replacement levy had about 50.5% voter approval Wednesday afternoon. That’s 3,488 votes out of 6,911 total.
Other races
Levies in Highland, Wapato and Zillah school districts were on track to pass with strong community support, as of Wednesday afternoon. Highland had 61% support, Zillah had 57.6% and Wapato had almost 58%.
The outlook wasn't good for Grandview School District’s request for a replacement levy. It had about 46% voter approval as of Wednesday afternoon.
Districts whose levy requests are rejected in this election can try again in a future election.
Naches Park and Recreation District also had a levy request on the ballot. The race remained tight, with nearly 61% voter approval as of Wednesday afternoon. It needs 60% of the vote to pass.
The auditor’s office has counted 10,900 ballots so far and collected a total of 11,028. It will continue to count remaining ballots in the next couple of days, with the election scheduled to be certified Feb. 18.
