Wapato High School student Angel Serrato looks at the tie-breaker piece with his teammates during a student welding competition held in the Wapato High School Ag Mechanics Shop Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Sebastian Mendoza, a student from Wapato High School, lights an oxy-acetylene torch to cut a piece of metal during a student welding competition held in the Wapato High School Ag Mechanics Shop Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Inside the Wapato High School agricultural mechanics shop, sparks flew, and teacher Rob Ford was putting out fires all morning. He was the man with answers to any question, from the critical — how to use a torch safely — to the mundane — where the bathroom was.
In the organized chaos of the shop, students put to the test their skills using welding torches and grinding machines. No one’s project would be perfect. But that was all right with Ford.
“I’m letting them make their own mistakes today,” he said. That’s the best way to learn.
More than 90 Washington students participated in a welding competition at Wapato High School on Wednesday. Teams came from as far away as Castle Rock and Winlock on the west side of the state.
Teams of four worked together to assemble a device that required different weld styles. Students also took a math test and had to know how to read blueprints, which are necessary skills for trades like welding, Ford said.
Judges filled the devices with water to look for leaks in the weld and gave out awards based on the results.
Angel Serrato, right, and Austin Cameron, students at Wapato High School, talk in a welding booth before working on a piece during a student welding competition held in the Wapato High School Ag Mechanics Shop Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Rob Ford, the welding instructor at Wapato High School, helps Ryder Reiman, a student from Wenatchee, with the oxy-acetylene torch during a student welding competition held in the Wapato High School Ag Mechanics Shop Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Wapato High School students Garik Cruz, right, and William Hall talk in front of a welding booth during a student welding competition held in the Wapato High School Ag Mechanics Shop Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Wapato High School takes pride in its robust career and technical education programs, said Principal David Blakney. In addition to welding, it offers woodshop, greenhouse maintenance, video production, robotics, computer programing and sports medicine.
These classes set students up for success in the global economy, one of the school’s slogans, Blakney said.
A national skills gap between the number of needed workers with technical or trade skills and those who are on the job has persisted for years.
Locally, agriculture is Yakima’s largest industry, and it continues to grow. Skilled labor is a vital part of that workforce and in high demand, Selah High School agriculture teacher Brad Watkins said, as his team competed.
Harrah Farm Shop owner and competition judge Gene Hedden said that his shop stays busy with work requests.
“Nothing gets done without this industry,” he said.
He said he’d like to see some of these kids come out of this competition with a job lined up from him or one of the other industry professionals in attendance.
In addition to employment, Watkins and Ford said that having working welders there gave the kids an opportunity to hear advice from people with years of experience. Ford said this teaches them both where the industry has been and where it is headed.
Several students said they want to go into welding or a trade that uses similar skills.
A chance to learn
Some students reflected on their welds as they milled about, clad in boots, safety helmets and denim.
The team from Ellensburg High School was split over the quality of their finished product. Sophomore Raise Izzi said he was not confident about their chances in the competition and felt he did not do very well on his weld.
But senior Theo Kirkman said it looked all right. He said that just trying to do the best he can is the second most important thing welding has taught him.
“Do not blow something up is the most important thing,” he said.
Wapato High School junior William Hall felt more confident in his project. His work that day was some of the best he’s done so far, he said.
“I’m actually really proud of my weld,” he said.
Their team’s project ran into a few issues along the way, but they worked together to make their device better, Hall and Wapato junior Garik Cruz said.
Cruz said that projects are much easier when you know everyone will do their part, like his team did that day.
Ford said he hoped students walked away from the day with more than just improved technical skills and trade techniques.
“It’s all about camaraderie,” he said.
For him, seeing the students all together, working with each other and choosing “progression over perfection” were the highlights of the competition.
