A new program in Central Washington will expose students from farmworker families to careers in STEM fields.
Educational Service District 105 is using a grant from the U.S. Department of Education to implement the STEM role model project for the next three years. The program will connect ninth and 10th grade students from Grandview, Granger, Mabton, Sunnyside, Wahluke and Yakima school districts with mentors from various STEM fields.
ESD 105 coordinators are still seeking volunteer professionals to join the program and work with students.
“We received this grant from the federal government to look into ways to increase the number of underrepresented youths in STEM fields,” said STEM specialist Hanah Singco. “We’re increasing the use of virtual technology to connect some role models with these farmworker students.”
ESD 105 is a public, regional organization which works with the state to serve school districts in Yakima and Kittitas counties, as well as some districts in Grant and Klickitat counties.
The Virtual STEM Role Model Project will provide 480 students with eight webinar-style presentations each year for the next three years.
Half of those presentations will be from older students currently enrolled in some form of post-secondary education in a STEM field.
The other half of these presentations will come from professionals in STEM fields. Singco noted that ESD 105 is seeking volunteers who work in health care, technology, engineering, construction, chemistry and biology, among others.
That diversity of careers is one of the project’s goals, said Mark Cheney, co-director of South Central STEM Network. He hopes that high school freshmen and sophomores will learn about new opportunities.
“Most ninth and 10th grade students are not yet committed to a specific career pathway,” Cheney said. “We want to share as many different STEM career pathways as possible.”
Cheney said the project has sought a diverse group of mentors that reflect the community. He emphasized the importance of getting volunteers who work or were raised in Central Washington.
“We really wanted to make sure we represented our population,” Cheney said.
Singco said the Virtual STEM Role Model Project has enough volunteers to begin in the fall, but they are still seeking more professionals. Cheney said the project has 20% of the 52 STEM professionals they are hoping to have.
“We’re trying to find those individuals who are in STEM fields and local businesses, seeing if any STEM professionals are interested in helping out with this,” Singco said.
Volunteers would work with groups of 10 students at a time. Those interested can sign up online. Or email hanah.singco@esd105.org or nicole.deleon@esd105.org.
