Police have identified a student allegedly behind a bomb threat at Selah High School which prompted students and staff to evacuate the building Tuesday morning, according to a news release.
A high school student found a note Tuesday morning that said a bomb was inside the building at around 9:30 a.m., according to the press release. School district staff reported the incident to the police.
Officers secured the building and students and staff evacuated, the release said. A search of the building revealed no explosives. Students and staff were allowed back in at around 11:30 a.m. No one was hurt.
Investigators identified a high school student as the alleged person behind the note, the release said. He reportedly told police that the note was a joke for his friend, police said.
Police released the student to his parents, but continue to investigate, the release said. Upon conclusion of the investigation, police will refer it to the Yakima County Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office, which may decide on potential charges.
Selah School District officials were not immediately available for comment Tuesday afternoon.
