Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences will have its 11th annual commencement ceremony at the Capitol Theatre in Yakima on Saturday, May 21, according to a university news release.
The ceremony will honor 1,221 students, with 1,181 of those graduating as physicians, the press release said. This will also be PNWU’s first graduating class with students who earned a Master of Arts in Medical Sciences from the university.
“They (the graduates) extend lessons learned from our esteemed faculty and staff to countless communities that desperately need their care. I am certain the 2022 PNWU graduates will make the world better,” PNWU President Michael Lawler said in the news release.
PNWU was founded in 2008 with the mission to train health care providers who could work in rural or otherwise underserved areas. Since its founding, 65% of PNWU graduates have worked in medically underserved areas, according to the press release.
