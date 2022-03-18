Adams Elementary School officials confiscated two pellet guns from students Thursday, according to an announcement from the Wapato School District. Officials believe the pellet guns were brought to campus for a student to show friends and did not pose an active threat, the announcement said.
School staff found the first pellet gun in the backpack of a student after noticing some odd behavior from a group of kids, the announcement said. Staff confiscated the pellet gun and reached out to the school’s resource officer for further investigation.
A second student then came forward to reveal he had a pellet gun in his backpack, which he said had been placed there by the first student, the district announcement said.
Investigators concluded there was no threat, and that the first student brought the pellet guns to school to show friends. School officials reached out to the families of the students. The students will be disciplined in accordance with district guidelines, the announcement said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.