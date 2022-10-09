Three Yakima Valley school districts will ask voters to approve bonds or levies for construction projects in November.
Voters in the East Valley School District will be asked to approve a capital levy for a building expansion at the middle school. Union Gap and Mabton school districts will have safety and construction bonds on the ballot.
While districts provide figures on how much a levy is expected to cost a property owner per year, officials stress they are estimates. Voters are approving or voting against the amount of money collected over a levy’s duration, not the levy rate.
For bonds, districts have a certain number of years to pay the bonds off, as they mature. Some districts pay off the bonds off years before the deadline.
Bonds are generally used for larger projects, since districts have more time to pay them off, said Jacob Tate of the Yakima County Assessor’s Office. Bonds require a supermajority of 60% voter approval to pass. Levies require a simple majority.
Ballots will be mailed out around Oct. 21 and must be turned in by Nov. 8.
East Valley
The East Valley School District is seeking a two-year capital levy that would fund the expansion of East Valley Central Middle School’s commons area, according to Yakima County Election Office documents.
The levy would raise up to $2.5 million in 2023 and $2.65 million in 2024, according to election documents. That’s a rate of about $1.03 per $1,000 of assessed value on a person’s property in 2023 and $1.02 in 2024.
The money would be used to add 7,800 square feet to the commons area, room enough for over 600 students.
School officials say the current space cannot accommodate the size of the student body. The middle school runs three lunch periods to accommodate all students, but some students still sit in the hall, outside or stand during lunch due to overcrowding.
Students use the commons area during lunch and as a practice space for activities like drill team, said East Valley Superintendent Russ Hill. The space used to be used for events like school dances and open houses but can no longer fit everyone.
The overcrowding comes from increased enrollment in the district, Hill said. The middle school has about 200 more students than it did when the commons was built over 15 years ago, according to a district levy materials.
Mabton
Mabton School District is seeking voter approval to issue $12.8 million in bonds to fund expansion and renovations at Mabton Junior Senior High School. The bonds would mature over a 25 years. The approximate tax rate would be $2.61 per 1,000 of assessed value on a person’s property, according to the district’s bond information webpage.
The construction project would allow the school to stop relying on portable classrooms to house its junior high students, said Superintendent Joseph Castilleja. Those buildings, which were supposed to be temporary, have been in use for two decades and are showing their age, he said.
The project would also include security improvements to the campus. The school’s kitchen would also get an upgrade. Currently, the school uses a warming kitchen where premade food can be made ready to serve, Castilleja said. All from-scratch food is made offsite at the elementary school and brought over.
Students would still use the existing high school while construction is underway, Castilleja said.
The Mabton School Board considered buying and renovating the old Mabton high school building, but ultimately chose to plan for additions to the current high school instead after gathering public input.
Union Gap
The Union Gap School District is seeking a bond for an auxiliary gym and improvements to its campus, including security systems, controls at the building’s entry point, parking upgrades and new playground equipment.
If voters approve the bond, the district could issue up to $9.655 million dollars of bonds that mature over 18 years, according to election documents. That would be about $1.43 per $1,000 of assessed value on a person’s property per year, according to a district bond flyer. That’s the same tax rate as the district’s previous bond, which expires at the end of this year, said Union Gap Superintendent Lisa Gredvig.
Gredvig said with the bond money, the district could make significant safety improvements to the office area, where visitors enter. The campus also needs more parking and storage space than it has, she said.
The school serves preschool through eighth-grade students. An auxiliary gym would mean students of different age groups can more easily be separated during physical education classes, Gredvig said.
A similar bond proposal failed in a February special election with 46% voter approval.
Gredvig said she feels optimistic about the November bond’s passage and thinks more voters will turn out for this election, compared to the February special election.
