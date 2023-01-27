New buildings, athletic programs and arts classes can make schools more comfortable places for students and educators. But these things are generally not covered in a school’s basic funding. Instead, local schools turn to their communities for funding.
Three school districts in Yakima will have funding measures on the ballot in the Feb. 14 special election. Highland and Selah voters will consider the districts’ request for replacement levies. Mabton School District will re-approach voters with a request for a bond to improve security and renovate the junior senior high school.
Replacement levies, also known as learning levies or programs and operations levies, fund resources and activities not covered by basic education funding. That includes additional staff, building maintenance, technology and extracurricular activities, including clubs, athletics and arts classes. In this case, they are not new taxes; they replace levies expiring at the end of the year.
Districts that pass these types of levies receive matching funds from the state. For many local districts, the combination of levy money and state matching funds make up around 10% of the yearly budget.
Levies require a simple majority of voter approval to pass. Districts provide an estimated levy rate, but voters approve the maximum total collected over a levy’s duration.
Bonds fund large-scale projects in districts. Voters approve the amount of bonds a school district can issue over its duration, which often covers a decade or more. Bonds require 60% voter approval to pass.
Ballots will be sent out around Jan. 27. The special election is Feb. 14.
Highland
Highland School District is seeking a four-year replacement levy. The estimated levy rate is $1.77 per $1,000 assessed value on a person’s home for the levy’s duration. The levy would raise about $1.47 million starting in 2024, with that number increasing each year, hitting $1.7 million in 2027, according to election documents.
The current levy rate is also about $1.77 per $1,000 of assessed home value, said Superintendent Mark Anderson.
Last February, the district passed a six-year capital levy focused on safety, security, infrastructure and technology. That levy was the same rate and essentially replaced the district’s expiring capital levy, Anderson said.
“I think that way that our taxpayers know what we're asking, and we try to provide the same type of level of what we've been doing for the same amount,” he said, regarding the district’s consistent levy rates.
Mabton
Mabton School District is asking voters to approve a $12.8 million bond for renovating the junior senior high school. The duration of the bond is 25 years, according to election documents. The estimated bond rate would be about $2.61 per $1,000 assessed home value, according to the district’s bond webpage.
Proposed renovations include upgrading security at the building’s entrance and constructing classrooms for the junior high school students, so the district can stop using decades-old portable classrooms. The school would also build a full-service kitchen at the school to replace the warming kitchen, where staff cannot prepare meals from scratch. Currently, food is prepared at the elementary school and transported to the secondary school, said Superintendent Joseph Castilleja.
The district attempted to pass an identical bond in the November 2022 election, but only received about 54% voter approval. The district needs 60% support. Castilleja said he felt good about the bond’s chances of passing this time around.
“We got a lot of feedback from people that were very excited about those things in November, and we were urged to give it another try,” he said.
Selah
Selah School District is seeking a four-year replacement levy. The estimated levy rate is a steady $1.65 per $1,000 assessed home value. It would raise up to about $4.9 million in its first year, increasing each year up to about $6.2 million in 2027, according to elections documents.
That’s a higher rate than the current levy, but the school board determined $1.65 was the approximate rate that would allow the district to continue providing all the services it does, said associate superintendent for district operations Chris Scacco. If it had stuck to the current rate of $1.50, some programs would need to be cut, which the board did not feel it could support, Superintendent Kevin McKay said.
The district recently refinanced its bonds to a lower rate, so community members should see an overall lower tax rate, Scacco said. The total education tax rate for Selah residents from 2024 through 2027 is a projected $3.05 per $1,000 of assessed home value, down from $3.22 in 2023.
“We feel like the board did take into consideration, as well as the district staff, to put a levy out there, that, that our voters could support from a financial perspective,” McKay said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.