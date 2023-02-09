Nominations have opened for Regional Teacher of the Year and Regional Classified Employee of the Year awards.
Educational Service District 105 oversees the awards, according to a news release. ESD 105 is a regional support hub for schools in Yakima and Kittitas counties and parts of Grant and Klickitat counties.
All teachers and classified employees from ESD 105 schools are eligible. Classified positions include paraeducators, office workers, nurses and assistants, cafeteria staff, information technology workers, custodians, maintenance and grounds workers, bus drivers and school security workers.
All community members are welcome to make a nomination, the release said. Once the nomination is in, ESD 105 will alert the nominees. Each nominee must then complete an application and receive principal approval.
A committee of ESD 105 employees, community members and local officials choose the winner. Winners are selected based on their applications, interviews and in-class evaluations. The committee looks for employees who are knowledgeable, collaborative, respected by their communities and willing to grow their skills, according to the release.
Nominations are open through March 1. Nominations for teachers and classified employees can be made online at bit.ly/esdaward.
